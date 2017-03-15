The 3 Sunglasses Trends for Fall 2017 To Try Out Now

Sunglasses, as frivolous as they may seem, can make or break an entire outfit. Sure, that’s a lot of pressure resting on a single accessory, but it’s true: A pair of aviators might look out of place with a minimalist outfit, and oversized cat-eye sunnies could throw off an otherwise vintage vibe. But match it up right—a round frame will complement an outfit grounded in the ‘70s trend, for instance—and it’ll make all the difference.

And even though some sunglass shapes are timeless, there are always a few stand-out trends. This season, round frames are taking the main stage—at least as far as Instagram goes—and both cat-eye shapes and oversized rectangles aren’t far behind. Not sure which style is right for you? Click through to shop the best sunglasses trends for fall 2017, and find out which one you should try now.