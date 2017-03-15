The 3 Sunglasses Trends for Fall 2017 To Try Out Now

Sunglasses, as frivolous as they may seem, can make or break an entire outfit. Sure, that’s a lot of pressure resting on a single accessory, but it’s true: A pair of aviators might look out of place with a minimalist outfit, and oversized cat-eye sunnies could throw off an otherwise vintage vibe. But match it up right—a round frame will complement an outfit grounded in the ‘70s trend, for instance—and it’ll make all the difference.
And even though some sunglass shapes are timeless, there are always a few stand-out trends. This season, round frames are taking the main stage—at least as far as Instagram goes—and both cat-eye shapes and oversized rectangles aren’t far behind. Not sure which style is right for you? Click through to shop the best sunglasses trends for fall 2017, and find out which one you should try now.
Cat-Eye
Ever-flattering, especially on a longer face, the cat-eye shape is both timeless and chic. Plus, there are tons of iterations.
RAEN Durante Sunglasses, $150; at Nordstrom
Photo:
RAEN
Cat-Eye
CRAP The Wild Gift Sunglasses in White, $58; at CRAP
Photo:
CRAP
Kate Young for Tura Ally Sunglasses, $295; at The Dreslyn
Cat-Eye
Topshop Polly ‘90s Pointy Cateye Sunglasses, $38; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Cat-Eye
Photo:
Westward Leaning
Round
Perfect for anyone with sharp features like a square face or a prominent jaw, round sunglasses help soften a more chiseled face.
Warby Parker Hattie Sunglasses, $95; at Warby Parker
Photo:
Warby Parker
Round
Prada Round Sunglasses, $360; at Shopbop
Photo:
Prada
Round
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55; at Madewell
Photo:
Madwell
Round
Coastal Mia Sunglasses, $85; at Coastal
Round
Vasuma Sortorial Sunglasses in Tortoise, $242; at Vasuma
Photo:
Vasume
Oversized Rectangular
Great for a round or oval-shaped faces, the angles of oversized rectangular frames help balance out soft features.
Charles & Keith Oversized Oval Eyewear, $49; at Charles & Keith
Photo:
Charles & Keith
Oversized Rectangular
Perverse Airlane Sunglasses, $58; at Perverse
Photo:
Perverse
Oversized Rectangular
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Rectangular
Chloé Isidora Gold-Tone Square-Frame Sunglasses, $450; at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Chloé
Oversized Rectangular
Givenchy Oversized Square Sunglasses, $395; at Barneys
Photo:
Givenchy
Oversized Rectangular
Karen Walker Marques in Marigold/Brown, $280; at Need Supply
Photo:
Karen Walker