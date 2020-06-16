7 Sunglasses Trends That Instantly Elevate Any Summer Look

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one accessory you can never (and I mean never) have too many of, it’s sunglasses. From cat-eye to aviator, there are just too many incredible styles from which to choose—so I say snag them all. You never know which vintage styles will have a resurgence or what colors will be seen on influencers and celebrities, which is why keeping up to date with all the 2020 sunglasses trends is majorly important. Once you see which sunglasses styles are on-trend, you can collect sunglasses like a pro—and as someone who owns upwards of 30 pairs, I can safely say that each and every trendy style has their moment in the sun. Keep every style of sunglasses available on-hand, because odds are, it’ll eventually start trending.

If you want to start with just the 2020 trends, though, I won’t blame you. They’re ridiculously cute and super easy to style with just about any summer ensemble. Whether it’s vintage looks turned modern or fun twists on classic sunglasses, these sunnies trends are here to make your summer much cooler. And while it’s hard not to love each and every pair of sunnies that crosses my path, the 7 trends below are especially chic. Allow yourself to build entire outfits around these sunglasses this summer, or let them inspire you to wear the boldest pieces in your closet. Give sunglasses the spotlight they deserve this season.

Below, you’ll find 7 sunglasses trends for 2020, as well as three (!!) ways to shop each style. That’s 21 adorable accessories that are waiting to to star in your next Instagram—or just look good heading to the grocery store. We won’t blame you if you snag each and every pair. Forget diamonds; sunglasses are a girl’s best friend.

1. Early 2000s Vibes

Allow me to take you back to the days of Limited Too, major bling and peak Paris Hilton. It was a simpler time—albeit a little gaudy in terms of fashion—and some of those styles are back (and better than ever). If you miss the early 2000’s flashy, blingy and in-your-face style, you’re going to love the 2020 sunglasses trends coming your way. Get ready to deck yourself out in some early aughts gold.

These pink sunglasses are almost blingy—but the effect is actually created by scalloped edges. This pair is a seriously cute option if you want some early 2000s vibes, but don’t want to commit to rhinestones.

Le Specs has a similar option without the scalloped edges—and a little bit of a more modern feel. These pink sunglasses are a chic way to get the early aughts look.

Of course, you can obviously go full-on rhinestone for a maximalist early 2000s look. These bling-adorned cat-eye sunnies are an Instagram photoshoot waiting to happen.

2. Colorful Lenses

Sure, classic lenses get the job done, but candy-colored and fun lenses are what will set your sunnies apart this year. From itty bitty sunglasses to oversized aviators, colorful lenses are available in all different styles—so you can choose your favorite and go from there. If you’re in need of major sun protection, though, opt for a darker lens. These colorful sunnies are best when it’s a little cloudy (or for a summery photoshoot).

Get a red hot summer look with these red lenses from Privé Revaux. I’m imagining them paired with a ’90s-inspired sundress and chunky sneakers for a seriously cute ensemble.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, these Le Specs sunglasses are an easy way to test out the colorful lenses trend.

Alternatively, you could go even bolder and rock a dual-colored lens this summer. These ombre sunglasses from Privé Revaux are calling my name.

3. Classic Aviators

If you’re not really the type of person who likes to play around with trendy or over-the-top sunglasses styles, have no fear: Classic aviators are definitely trending for summer 2020. Aviators never seem to go out of style—and for good reason. They look good on just about anyone, and you can easily pair them with any ensemble. Plus, whether you want to go with a simple aviator or spice it up with some on-trend maximalist details (like colored lenses!), there’s a pair waiting for you this season.

While Ray Ban offers plenty of classic aviator styles, I’m particularly fond of this colorful pair of sunglasses. The sunset hues are dreamy AF and perfect for summer.

These Etnia Barcelona aviators are another colorful lens option—but they’re not particularly overt. If you’re wanting to branch out from classic black lenses, this dark green is a great option.

Of course, you can always go with a classic. I’m totally in love with these Le Specs aviator sunglasses in black. They’re the type of sunnies that go with anything.

4. Itty Bitty Rectangles

Tiny sunglasses have had a major moment in the last few years, and for 2020, they’re sticking around in one particular style: the rectangle. Think every pair of sunnies Bella Hadid has worn since 2018 meets The Matrix. Dark and mysterious while—at the same time—effortlessly cool. I used to have my doubts about this trend, but I have to admit it’s worn me down. Bring on the itty bitty rectangular sunnies, baby.

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of tortoise sunglasses. This rectangular pair from Urban Outfitters is sure to compliment all your favorite summer outfits.

Frankly, I’m just obsessed with these tiny rectangular sunnies from Privé Revaux. The light pink lenses and ridiculously chic brow bar are a match made in heaven.

These rimless brown sunglasses are too cool. I can just picture Bella Hadid wearing them as she steps out in a seriously chic street style outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

5. Shield Sunnies

On the opposite end of the spectrum from itty bitty rectangle sunglasses are shield sunglasses. They’re the latest trend in oversized sunnies, and I’m actually loving it. While they do give off a bit of a ski mask vibe, paired with the right ensemble, these sunglasses are high-key cool. Plus, they’ve been seen on the likes of Lizzo—and in her exclusive sunnies collection with Quay—so we all better get ahold of a few pairs.

Colorful lenses? A maximalist shield style? Pretty pink hues? These sunglasses from the Quay x Lizzo collection are a summer dream come true.

If pink lenses don’t appeal to you, try out these Le Specs shield sunglasses in yellow, orange and green hues for summer 2020. They’re a bit more rounded, too, if you prefer that over a square shield.

For a bit of a more sophisticated shield sunglasses look, you can’t go wrong with these Privé Revaux beauties. In purple and brown tort, consider this pair your new go-to for when you’re feeling fancy and trendy.

6. Chained Up

Tired: sunglasses without chains. Wired: sunglasses with chains. Though a few years ago you likely associated glasses chains with librarians or your grandma, they’re on-trend for summer 2020 in a big way. From the sleek and sophisticated to the chunky and bold, sunglasses chains are the accessory you didn’t know you needed.

You can’t go wrong with a simple black sunglasses chain this summer. For those feeling a little skeptical, this Quay box link chain is a great first option.

My opinion on sunglasses chains: the chunkier, the better. I’m obsessed with this chunky tortoise chain for wearing with neon sunnies.

Of course, you can always go with something on the smaller side. This rhinestone sunnies chain from Quay still makes a statement without being overly chunky.

7. Modern Vintage

Old school silhouettes meet funky on-trend colors and patterns with the modern vintage sunglasses styles available right now. Whether it’s a vintage pair of rectangular sunglasses amped up with some bright neon or classic cat-eyes made modern, this sunglasses trend is beyond cute. There’s a little something for everyone, too, so no matter your own personal style, you can easily wear this trend this summer.

Um, color me ridiculously obsessed with these neon sunnies from Crap Eyewear. They’re the perfect mix of cool vintage style and on-trend vibes. Adding to my cart ASAP.

These adorable Coach sunglasses take the vintage cat-eye frame and update it for 2020 with some fun and trendy chain-link details.

Give me all the Elton John vibes. These rainbow sunnies from Crap Eyewear are like taking a step back into the 1970s but with a fun and modern twist.

