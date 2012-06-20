Sunglasses for Your Summer Style Haven

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of classic shades for summer that are not only stylish but can fit anywhere, look no further as Ray-Ban, which is bringing back the most iconic style that started it all. For the first time since 1937 — when the Aviator was originally designed for U.S. military fighter pilots — the Aviator is now foldable. A classic look that now allows you to fold and go: What’s not to love?

The classic style has been reinvented with its original lines to fold into a small case for traveling, complete with discreet hinges that allow the shades to fold up as compactly as possible. Not only do they look great, but they now fit into the cutest tiny box so you can carry them with you anywhere!

You can find them now, sold exclusively at Sunglass Hut.

