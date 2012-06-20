Sunglasses for Your Summer Style Haven

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of classic shades for summer that are not only stylish but can fit anywhere, look no further as Ray-Ban, which is bringing back the most iconic style that started it all. For the first time since 1937 — when the Aviator was originally designed for U.S. military fighter pilots — the Aviator is now foldable. A classic look that now allows you to fold and go: What’s not to love?
The classic style has been reinvented with its original lines to fold into a small case for traveling, complete with discreet hinges that allow the shades to fold up as compactly as possible. Not only do they look great, but they now fit into the cutest tiny box so you can carry them with you anywhere!
You can find them now, sold exclusively at Sunglass Hut.
Take a peek above to see two of our favorite styles in green and brown lenses framed with gold being worn by our very own StyleCaster crew and friends in the most stylish and versatile ways!
We love the mix of Ray-Ban glasses with these denim looks.
Make any look a vacation-look with your Ray-Bans and a fresh flower behind the ear.
The perfect compact glasses case to bring with you while you travel this summer!
Colored denim is made classic with these shades.
We all know how annoying cell phone glare can be…don’t forget your glasses this summer!
Staples for the summer: smart phone, cute case, and sunglasses! We love these cases by Dannijo.
Hanging out by the pool is one of our favorite things to do this summer and our Ray-Bans are the most needed accessory (besides sunscreen!)
What we wouldn’t do to look like this…Oh wait, we can! Get your pair of Ray-Ban folding Aviators here.