Sunglasses on the Red Carpet: The 10 Most Eye-Rolling Offenses

In case you’ve been in a little Internet-shielding bubble for the duration of this morning, you are probably aware that both Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep wore sunglasses on the red carpet at last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. And in case it’s not clear for some reason, it’s worth putting it out there: it is just not okay to wear sunnies on the carpet. Unless you’re at a daytime event and the carpet is made of grass—or you’re Jack Nicholson—it’s kind of bombastic and unacceptable.

And yet, celebrities do it all the time. The most egregious of offenses come courtesy of folks like Justin Bieber, Usher, and Kanye West, who all are guilty of wearing sunnies on the red carpet more often than not. But there are several guilty ladies out there too: Madonna, surprisingly, is fond of the style, and even the incredibly stylish Olivia Palermo has been known to do it. Tsk tsk.

