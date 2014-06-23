7 Million Pairs of Sunglasses Were Bought on eBay This Year: See The 3 Most Popular Styles

Sunglasses look pretty good for their age: Eighty-five years ago, the first pair of modern-day shades were sold on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and Jack Nicholson we never looked back.

While the first pair of sunnies may have been invented as a way to protect your eyes, they now obviously stand for so much more than UV shields. In honor of sunglasses’ 85th birthday, eBay released some fun fundings considering the sale of shades are big business for the site—6.9 million pairs were bought this year alone.

Every minute, there are 12 pairs of sunglasses purchased around the world on eBay.

Shoppers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany and Canada , respectively, have purchased the most sunglasses on eBay over the past year.

Calvin Klein is the most popular brand purchased by eBay shoppers in the U.S., with nearly 1 million pairs bought in the past year.

Ray-Ban is the second most popular brand purchased by U.S. eBay shoppers, with more than 200,000 pairs bought in the past year.

This year, U.S. eBay shoppers have bought more than 400,000 pairs of aviators, followed by wayfarers with nearly 250,000 pairs. The fashion-forward cat eye style comes in third, with nearly 65,000 pairs sold in the past year.

