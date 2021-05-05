Affordable Trendy Sunglasses That Are Summer Must-Haves

Sunny days are one of the best things that nature has given us. Feeling the warmth on your face can feel so relaxing. But before stepping out to enjoy that sunny day, make sure you have your sunnies with you. Not only do you want to protect your eyes and their health, sunglasses give you another opportunity to show off your style. Whether you prefer a full retro look or want to look straight out of a 2000s music video, you can find trendy sunglasses for women on Amazon, without spending a ton of dough.

If you tend to lose your sunglasses, opting for a cheap pair might be the most cost-effective choice. Imagine the horror of losing a pricey pair of designer sunglasses. These pairs might not be expensive, but that doesn’t mean that they’re lower quality. With plastic frames and impact-resistant lens, these sunglasses will survive your clumsiness.

We picked four very different sunglasses silhouettes. For example, if you’ve been dying for a pair of rectangle-shaped glasses, which are everywhere right now, we’ve got you covered. We also found a modern cat-eye pair that’s worth adding to your cart. Beyond the silhouettes, these sunglasses come in a variety of frame and lens colors. You can find a pair to match nearly every outfit in your closet. Some even include multiple pairs to a pack, which means you’re getting a great deal.

Check out our picks below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses for Women You get two pairs of plastic sunglasses with this set, in shades that you can pair with almost everything. The lens have a PV coating, and they’re not polarized. There are multiple combos to browse—you can get a set of three, a set of two or a standout single pair. There’s a hot pink one that will definitely elevate your outfits to the next level. Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses for Women $14.99 buy it

2. Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Lean into sharp angles with these edgy yet glam sunglasses. The non-polarized lens protect your eyes from UV rays while you soak up the sun. Plus, the glasses are plastic, so you don’t have to worry about dropping them. You can browse eight different color options, which range in pink to classic tortoise. Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses $13.99 buy it

3. ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses For Women With early-2000s vibes, these statement-making sunglasses just scream fashion. You can either opt for single-color lens or walk on the wild side with gradient lens. These glasses also have comfy metal nose pads, so you can wear them all day long. There are 10 different styles to shop. ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses For Women $13.31 buy it