The Most Flattering Sunglasses for Round Faces

The Most Flattering Sunglasses for Round Faces

by
The Most Flattering Sunglasses for Round Faces
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

One of the most disheartening moments while shopping for sunglasses is seeing a pair that looks so damn cool in an ad or on the shelf, and trying it on only to find that it’s a massive nope for your face shape. So rude, right?

One way to save yourself this less-than-pleasant experience is to get familiar with what works for you—whether that’s exaggerated cat-eyes, classic aviators, Wayfarer-type frames, or oversized Jackie-Os. I know, for instance, that narrow frames are going to make my face look crazy-wide and, even if I love them on someone else, I should really avoid getting too attached to any such styles unless I want to be disappointed.

For anyone with a round face—that is, one that’s fuller in the cheeks and evenly wide through the forehead and chin—finding sunglasses that don’t make it look even rounder can be a challenge.

According to Jill Walters, VP of product at Sunglass Hut, you should look for angles to complement your softer features. “They say opposites attract, so if you have a round face, look for a rectangular or square shape,” she says. “Select a frame that is wider than your face with straight or angular lines in order to create definition and break up the roundness. The perfect frame can add instant contour without ever applying makeup!”

Ahead, get inspired by fellow round-faced celebs such as Kirsten Dunst, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, and shop some of the best styles for your face shape.

1 of 21

Kirsten Dunst

Photo: Getty Images

Miu Miu Sunglasses, $385; at Sunglass Hut

Stella Tortoise Honey Sunglasses, $69.95; at Komono

Selena Gomez

Photo: WENN

Ronnie Sunglasses, $405; at Tom Ford

The Stepping Razor Sunglasses, $72; at Crap Eyewear

Gigi Hadid

Photo: WENN

Bernice Sunglasses, $55; at Perverse

Sarah Ellen

Photo: Getty Images

Huey Black 24K Sunglasses, $255; at Krewe du Optique

Selena Gomez

Photo: WENN

Ray-Ban RB2132 58 New Wayfarer, $190; at Sunglass Hut

Miranda Kerr

Photo: Getty Images

Quay High and Dry Mirrored Shades, $55; at Nasty Gal

Olivia Munn

Photo: WENN

Glow Sunglasses, $149; at Dharma Co.

Vito Sunglasses, $370; at Sunday Somewhere

Selena Gomez

Photo: WENN

Tory Burch TY6049 Blue & Gold Sunglasses, $195; at Sunglass Hut

Olivia Munn

Photo: WENN

Gucci Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $435; at Matches Fashion

