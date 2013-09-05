Want: A Pair of Super-Dark Sunglasses for the Bright Lights at Fashion Week

What: A pair of black-rimmed sunglasses with super-dark, opaque shades and a slight cat-eye silhouette.

Why: In celebration of the first official day of New York Fashion Week, we’re fantasizing about having these as our best friends when the bright lights at the runway shows just gets to be too much. Plus, the easily eyeballed Stella McCartney logo can only add to our fashion street cred.

How: With pretty much anything, these shades will instantly ramp up your cool factor—whether you’re going to a show or not!

Stella McCartney Rounded Sunglasses, $225; at Neiman Marcus