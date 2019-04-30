Are Sunglasses Lanyards…Cool Now?

Scroll To See More Images

Each year brings with it several trendy retro revivals—most cyclical, most expected. Trends come and go, and then come back again; such is the way the sartorial world works, and we’re typically excited to see old favorites making a comeback. But every so often, a vintage trend creeps into the zeitgeist and sees a resurgence none of us could have possibly predicted. Such was the case with dad sneakers, tropical prints and the enduring bike short. And now, sunglasses chains (known by many as sunglasses lanyards) are seeing a similar treatment.

Earlier this month, a Free People representative told StyleCaster that sunglasses lanyards—chains that attach to the sides of your sunglasses and drape behind your head, like a backwards necklace—were poised to be big come summer 2019. And the summer accessories that retailers have on offer have only backed up this assertion. Nasty Gal, Urban Outfitters and Free People are littered with chains meant to adorn your sunglasses (or even your regular glasses), because in the age of maximalism, everything deserves a little accessorizing.

We get it—this is one seriously strange trend. Eyeglass chains feel classically vintage, whereas lanyards reek of frat bro origins. This is one odd couple that never deserved a meet-cute. Yet they got one, and when the result of this union is as sophisticated-yet-unabashedly-fun as sunglasses chains are, it’s kind of hard to be mad, no?

1. Icon Sunglasses Chain, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Not quite starry-eyed—more starry-eyed-adjacent.

2. Bead It Glasses Chain, $5 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for kindergarten dress-up dreams.

3. Off the Chain Glasses Chain, $5 at Nasty Gal

When your glasses chain is more eye-catching than your sunnies are, you know you’re doing something right.

4. Colors for Good Sunglass Chain, $10 at Urban Outfitters

A lanyard planted firmly on the fratty end of the spectrum.

5. Beaded Sunnies Chain, $24 at Free People

Because necklaces aren’t the only way to add a little beaded fun to your summer ensembles.

6. Point Break Sunnies Chain, $28 at Free People

The pop of color you never knew you needed (or frankly, wanted).

7. DONNI. Pearl Sunglasses Chain, $108 at Revolve

Pearls are always a good idea.

8. Curb Sunglasses Chain, $7.90 at Forever 21

The perfect complement to your go-to tropical print shirt.

9. Chain and Simple Sunglasses Chain, $4 at Nasty Gal

Edgy enough to wear to the bar—if you, for some reason, plan to wear sunglasses to the bar.

10. Rolo Sunglasses Chain, $7.90 at Forever 21

A sunglass lanyard designed with the all-black-everything fan in mind.

11. Bead It Glasses Chain, $5 at Nasty Gal

All kinds of fun.

12. Elongated Glasses Chain, $6.90 at Forever 21

Fun enough to warrant everyday wear.

13. Snake Sunglasses Chain, $18 at Urban Outfitters

A sunglass lanyard nice enough to wear with your go-to evening gown. (Again, not sure why you’d be sporting sunnies, indoors, at a fancy AF event, but you do you.)

14. Pearl Sunglasses Chain, $16 at Urban Outfitters

So dainty, so delicate, so delightful.

15. Sol Beaded Sunnies Chain, $24 at Free People

The newest way into the shell jewelry trend.

16. Gold Tone Sunglasses Chain, $9.50 at ASOS

Classic without feeling too classic.

17. Figaro Sunglasses Chain, $14 at Urban Outfitters

A subtler take on a not-so-subtle trend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.