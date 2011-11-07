Sunglass Hut Artist Series Joins With Magda Sayeg of KNITTA

There is nothing more inspiring than when fashion joins hands with a good cause, using creativity and beauty to help those in need. The Sunglass Hut Artist Series does just that. Every year, Sunglass Hut collaborates with an artist to design sunglasses that raise money and awareness for OneSight, a foundation created to “help restore and preserve clear vision for adults and children in need worldwide.”

This year, Magda Sayeg of KNITTA, will be in the spotlight. KNITTA promotes the enhancement of beauty in urban areas throughout the world by creating woven art in museum installations and throughout cities and communities. Sayeg weighs in on the meaning of the project, telling us:

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Sunglass Hut and join the line-up of artists who have had the privilege to participate in this unique project. I love the idea of beautifying women through enhancing sunglasses with knitting and contributing to such a charitable cause.”

The sunglasses are exclusively available at SunglassHut.com and can be yours for $130, $30 of which goes directly to OneSight.



