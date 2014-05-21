Editor’s Pick: Sundry’s Cool, Cali-Inspired Loungewear for J.Crew

J.Crew is really into summer this year; they’re rolling out some major collaborations and new lines for the warmer months, and they couldn’t have put us in a more excitable frame of mind. This year’s CFDA collection is super cute, as is the brand’s very-on-trend collection of swimsuits that you can customize with your own #hashtag. Now, another!

California-based loungewear brand Sundry is teaming up with J.Crew for a line of super cute-and-comfy pieces for summer. All the pieces have a distinctly Cali vibe that’s central to the Sundry aesthetic; from T-shirts emblazoned with palm trees to palm tree- patterned sweat shorts, the line is something we could see ourselves rocking on a cute-but-casual Saturday when the weather is perfect.

Head to J.Crew to check out the full collection, which ranges from $68 to $108 and just went live today!