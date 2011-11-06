Sunday Funday! Kittens Take Over Famous Album Covers

After discovering the Ryan Gosling tumblr, we thought we had reached our cuteness limit. But apparently we were wrong. The kids over at Jezebel unearthed one of the best things you’ll see all week. What is this magical discovery, you ask? Well, read on.

Imagine the world’s most famous and beloved album covers. Then picture kittens and insert their cute, furry faces into said album covers. And voil! You have yourself some Sunday magic. Nirvana, The Beatles, even Radiohead. No one is left untouched.

So don’t let the end-of-the-weekend blues get you down. Click your way over to The Kitten Covers tumblr and have yourself a jolly little afternoon.