StyleCaster
Share

Just In Time For Sundance: 15 Chic Snow Bunny Outfits To Copy

What's hot
StyleCaster

Just In Time For Sundance: 15 Chic Snow Bunny Outfits To Copy

Meghan Blalock
by
Just In Time For Sundance: 15 Chic Snow Bunny Outfits To Copy
15 Start slideshow

One of the film industry’s biggest festival is now underway in Park City, Utah: Sundance. While the annual Cannes Film Festival is the true high-fashion festival, Sundance style has a certain wintry vibe that’s all snow bunny-chic, with a Hollywood twist.

MORE: 60 Ways To Wear a Basic Pair of Blue Jeans

It’s more than just film screenings at Sundance: There are panels with directors, live musical performances (the Red Hot Chili Peppers will put on a show this year, and folks like Drake performed last year), and of course: parties. The film event located in the snowy caps of Utah is a hotbed of Hollywood A-listers rubbing shoulders, clinking glasses, and stomping around in off-duty duck boots and winter coats.

MORE: Celebrities at Sundance Show Off Their Chic Winter Style

To celebrate the 2014 festival’s first day, we’re feeling inspired by these 15 street style stars, who really know how to put together a perfect winter outfit to fight off the icy cold. Click through the gallery to see them all!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

A graphic statement coat topped with a solid black scarf and adorned with a solid black bag will take you far.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

Jackets on jackets on jackets = warmth.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

We love how she pairs her color-blocked, full-length coat with a coordinating pastel pink knit cap.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

The wide brim of her cap keeps the snowflakes off her face, so it's practical in addition to being stylish.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

When it doubt, wrap and wrap again.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

A midi-length animal print coat is enough to ward off any kind of storm.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

Another approach to snowstorm weather: layer upon layer of billowing, flowy fabrics. Perhaps not the warmest option, but certainly a daringly chic statement against the elements.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

A good pair of boots, a scarf, and a solid fur (faux or real!) will get you through any measure of bad weather (again, faux or real).

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

The rubber traction on these stiletto boots make them manageable on a decidedly icy sidewalk.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

If you were this stylishly bundled on a frigid, icy day, you'd probably have a big grin on your face too.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

An answer to the elements: layers of fur, silk, and good old-fashioned cotton.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

Another way to go: color, color, color.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

A ladylike approach to snow bunny style: thick, furry arm warmers that are somehow also dainty, am empire waist coat, and classic black pumps.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

A midi-length pea coat atop a fur-lined jacket with a fur Cossack hat = a winning (and warm) scenario.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

This gal made up for her lack of an overcoat with a fur skirt, fur bag, and fur shawl. She's all set.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share