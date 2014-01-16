Just In Time For Sundance: 15 Chic Snow Bunny Outfits To Copy

One of the film industry’s biggest festival is now underway in Park City, Utah: Sundance. While the annual Cannes Film Festival is the true high-fashion festival, Sundance style has a certain wintry vibe that’s all snow bunny-chic, with a Hollywood twist.
It’s more than just film screenings at Sundance: There are panels with directors, live musical performances (the Red Hot Chili Peppers will put on a show this year, and folks like Drake performed last year), and of course: parties. The film event located in the snowy caps of Utah is a hotbed of Hollywood A-listers rubbing shoulders, clinking glasses, and stomping around in off-duty duck boots and winter coats.
To celebrate the 2014 festival’s first day, we’re feeling inspired by these 15 street style stars, who really know how to put together a perfect winter outfit to fight off the icy cold. Click through the gallery to see them all!
A graphic statement coat topped with a solid black scarf and adorned with a solid black bag will take you far.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
Jackets on jackets on jackets = warmth.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
We love how she pairs her color-blocked, full-length coat with a coordinating pastel pink knit cap.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
The wide brim of her cap keeps the snowflakes off her face, so it's practical in addition to being stylish.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
When it doubt, wrap and wrap again.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
A midi-length animal print coat is enough to ward off any kind of storm.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
Another approach to snowstorm weather: layer upon layer of billowing, flowy fabrics. Perhaps not the warmest option, but certainly a daringly chic statement against the elements.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
A good pair of boots, a scarf, and a solid fur (faux or real!) will get you through any measure of bad weather (again, faux or real).
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
The rubber traction on these stiletto boots make them manageable on a decidedly icy sidewalk.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
If you were this stylishly bundled on a frigid, icy day, you'd probably have a big grin on your face too.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
An answer to the elements: layers of fur, silk, and good old-fashioned cotton.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
Another way to go: color, color, color.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
A ladylike approach to snow bunny style: thick, furry arm warmers that are somehow also dainty, am empire waist coat, and classic black pumps.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
A midi-length pea coat atop a fur-lined jacket with a fur Cossack hat = a winning (and warm) scenario.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
This gal made up for her lack of an overcoat with a fur skirt, fur bag, and fur shawl. She's all set.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM