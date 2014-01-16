Just In Time For Sundance: 15 Chic Snow Bunny Outfits To Copy

One of the film industry’s biggest festival is now underway in Park City, Utah: Sundance. While the annual Cannes Film Festival is the true high-fashion festival, Sundance style has a certain wintry vibe that’s all snow bunny-chic, with a Hollywood twist.

It’s more than just film screenings at Sundance: There are panels with directors, live musical performances (the Red Hot Chili Peppers will put on a show this year, and folks like Drake performed last year), and of course: parties. The film event located in the snowy caps of Utah is a hotbed of Hollywood A-listers rubbing shoulders, clinking glasses, and stomping around in off-duty duck boots and winter coats.

To celebrate the 2014 festival’s first day, we’re feeling inspired by these 15 street style stars, who really know how to put together a perfect winter outfit to fight off the icy cold. Click through the gallery to see them all!