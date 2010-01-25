Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars

Its that time of year again when the stars flock to Park City, Utah to hit the slopes and the cinema for the Sundance Film Festival dressed to the nines in casual wear definitely not an everyday sight were used to, but inspirational nonetheless. Its the perfect time to take a cue from our favorite starlets as they hit the pavement bundled up looking chic during the remaining cold winter months before springtime. Give your outerwear a much-needed makeover with style inspiration from our favorite starlets’ sartorial choices from Sundance 2010:

Dakota Fanning (above):

Dakota Fanning is the epitome of casual chic at Sundance 2010; she looks adorable in her grey and black layered ensemble and combat boots.



Kristen Stewart:



Twilight‘s Kristen Stewart‘s laid back style is perfect for the snow. Sometimes warmth over fashion fares well.

Jessica Alba:



Jessica Alba has boho winter chic down pat with her forest green beanie, fur, plaid shirt, light wash jeans, and brown boots. Definitely a look we want to emulate now — minus the Ugg boots perhaps.

Malin Akerman:



We love the stunningly beautiful Malin Akerman’s simple but chic look.



Kate Mara:



Kate Mara is a vision in neutrals.

Tilda Swinton:



Leave it to Tilda Swinton to keep it glam even in the harsh mountain climate.



Amanda Peet:



Amanda Peet is aglow in an adorable sweater dress and tights — proudly showing off her baby bump! An inspiration to all mothers this winter.

Rebecca Hall:



Rebecca Hall’s black outfit and draped cape is perfect for the practical dresser. She looks toasty warm and fashionable while strolling in Park City.

Parker Posey:



Parker Posey’s tweed coat and grey scarf provide the perfect combination of mixed materials to give off a slightly hippie-esque vibe. The black hat is a cozy accessory to top off her winter ensemble.

Khloe Kardashian:



Dazzling diva Khloe Kardashian makes an appearance in a leopard printed coat that we love!



More News We Love:

Check Out the Top Nail Trends for Spring



Rob Pattinson to Score Record Deal?