StyleCaster
Share

Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars

Jessica
by

Its that time of year again when the stars flock to Park City, Utah to hit the slopes and the cinema for the Sundance Film Festival dressed to the nines in casual wear definitely not an everyday sight were used to, but inspirational nonetheless. Its the perfect time to take a cue from our favorite starlets as they hit the pavement bundled up looking chic during the remaining cold winter months before springtime. Give your outerwear a much-needed makeover with style inspiration from our favorite starlets’ sartorial choices from Sundance 2010:

Dakota Fanning (above):
Dakota Fanning is the epitome of casual chic at Sundance 2010; she looks adorable in her grey and black layered ensemble and combat boots.

Kristen Stewart:
86878 1264442501 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Twilight‘s Kristen Stewart‘s laid back style is perfect for the snow. Sometimes warmth over fashion fares well.

Jessica Alba:
86880 1264442526 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Jessica Alba has boho winter chic down pat with her forest green beanie, fur, plaid shirt, light wash jeans, and brown boots. Definitely a look we want to emulate now — minus the Ugg boots perhaps.

Malin Akerman:
86877 1264442484 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
We love the stunningly beautiful Malin Akerman’s simple but chic look.

Kate Mara:
86876 1264442431 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Kate Mara is a vision in neutrals.

Tilda Swinton:
86893 1264445621 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Leave it to Tilda Swinton to keep it glam even in the harsh mountain climate.

Amanda Peet:
86889 1264444419 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Amanda Peet is aglow in an adorable sweater dress and tights — proudly showing off her baby bump! An inspiration to all mothers this winter.

Rebecca Hall:
86894 1264445931 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Rebecca Hall’s black outfit and draped cape is perfect for the practical dresser. She looks toasty warm and fashionable while strolling in Park City.

Parker Posey:
86888 1264444345 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Parker Posey’s tweed coat and grey scarf provide the perfect combination of mixed materials to give off a slightly hippie-esque vibe. The black hat is a cozy accessory to top off her winter ensemble.

Khloe Kardashian:
86890 1264444610 Sundance Film Festival 2010: Style Inspiration from the Stars
Dazzling diva Khloe Kardashian makes an appearance in a leopard printed coat that we love!

More News We Love:

Check Out the Top Nail Trends for Spring

Rob Pattinson to Score Record Deal?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share