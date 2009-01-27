Sundance Edition: Peter and Vandy

There was no shortage of excellent independent films to take in last week during Sundance, but there was one in particular that I related to the most in that heartwrenching, I-totally-know-where-these-characters-are-coming-from kind of way that keeps your attention firmly tied to the screen for the entire running time. Peter and Vandy, directed by Jay DiPietro, a mixed up New York love story about a young endearing couple going through the motions of meeting, falling in love, falling out of love, breaking up, then making up (but not exactly in that order), had me reminiscing about my own past NYC affairs and all the tumultuous, complicated emotions that always seem to accompany them at one point or another. I’m not gonna lie–this city is really hard on relationships. It seems that with so many things to do, goals to strive for, people to meet, and friends to make, romantic relationships tend to get relegated to the back burner more often than not. And then there’s the matter of vulnerability–in short, no one here is. In a city filled with so much pressure and risk, it’s scary to let your guard down enough to fall in love, but it’s tough to fall in love without letting your guard down. It’s an impossible paradox and it’s the precise reason why people stay single for so much longer than in other cities.

But I digress. My point is, watching Jess Weixler and Jason Ritter, the two indie darlings that star in Peter and Vandy was like watching true movie magic in its most organic form. It was just the two of them with almost no supporting cast and no special effects. They were amazing.

And beyond that, it was kind of inspiring, as cheesy as that sounds. Watching their story unfold in it’s backwards, convoluted, yet passionate and loving way reminded me of what a great place this city can be to fall in love in. After being here for 5+ years, I’m convinced that while NYC relationships are the most frightening things in the world, they can also be the most rewarding. After all, the old adage that if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere applies to romance too, doesn’t it?