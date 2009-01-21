Sundance Edition: Living Proof

I just got back to NYC from Sundance this morning at the ungodly hour of 5:45 am and came to the office fresh off the red-eye. This year was my very first Sundance experience and I think I got a leetle too excited while I was there, trying to fit in movie screenings, meals, snowboarding, and of course, party-going til the wee hours every single night. In short, I feel like I stayed in Vegas for one day too long (as my bff Alex Weiss put it to me in her half-delirious state when we landed this morning). Who knew Park City could be so much like Vegas?!

However, I did manage to be somewhat productive while I was out there, as you’ll gather from my entries over the next couple of days. One of the greatest discoveries of the week came in the form of hair care. Living Proof, a brand new hair line, was offering blowouts at one of the gifting suites, so I got to experience the genius of it first hand. The line was created by a crack team of MIT scientists and beauty authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, right by the aforementioned Ivy League institute (better access to their labs, I suppose). To put it in layman’s terms, they’ve discovered a molecule called PolyfluoroEster that is the first new molecule in over 30 years that successfully prevents frizz. There’s a ton of impressive hard scientific data I could get into here, but I’ll just tell you about my real-life results instead. In a word: miraculous.

I came to Ward Stegerhoek, one of the founding members of Living Proof (pictured with me above), with an unbelievably bad case of frizzy hair/hat head and after some heavy-handed spritzes of the Straight Making No Frizz Styling Spray and a few passes of the hair dryer, my hair was straight, reflective, glossy as glass, light, and bouncy. I had perfect hair. It was a Sundance miracle.

The most exciting thing about it is that during said miraculous blow out, Ward divulged to me that the team has plans to expand into shampoos, conditioners, and even skin care (all using their innovative technologies). In other words, they’re setting out to cure the world’s reigning beauty problems one by one. And if the Frizz products are any indication, we’ll all be exponentially more beautiful by the time they’re done.