The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown

Images: Sara Jaye Weiss

The cream of the crop came out to mix and mingle at The Standard Hotel on Tuesday, when designers such as Chris Benz, Christian Cota, Lyn Devon, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs of Cushnie et Ochs, Jeff Halmos and Sam Shipley of Shipley & Halmos, Erin Fetherston, and fashion figures like Coco Rocha, Tinsley Mortimer, and Daphne Mercer (all pictured above) attended the Sundance Channels premiere of Catwalk Countdown.

Catwalk Countdown, which premieres this week, features ten of the U.S. fashion scenes most up-and-coming and buzz-worthy designers as they prepare for New York Fashion Week. The series promises to give viewers an exclusive backstage pass to the fashion world, showing behind-the-scenes videos and photos that capture every step of the process.

The show is a part of the Sundance Channels Full Frontal Fashion, which will have new fashion programming set to air via broadcast and online. In addition to Catwalk Countdown, the Full Frontal Fashion website will debut Douglas Keeves Dirty Denim web series and up-to-the-minute accounts from the Bryant Park Tents. Broadcast programs will include fashion-orientated documentaries such as Savile Row and The Red Carpet Issue.

Left to Right: Michelle Ochs, Christian Cota, Carly Cushnie.

Left to Right: Lyn Devon, Erin Fetherston.

Left to Right: Jeff Halmos & Sam Shipley, Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia.

Left to Right: Robert Geller and Ana Lerario-Geller.

Left to Right: Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai

More News We Love:

StyleCasting with Judy Aldridge of Atlantis Home

Valentine’s Day Movie Premiere Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Terry Richardson Shoots Lindsay Lohan for Purple Magazine