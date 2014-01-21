Sundance Film Festival: The Best Celebrity Style So Far

The Sundance Film Festival is already off to a rollicking start in Park City, Utah, and in snow terms that means people are all bundled up in their best fur, leather, and wool. The sartorial choices at Sundance tend to fall more into the category of “casual chic” than anything too over-the-top, but if nothing else it’s a good opportunity to see how celebrities dress themselves when it’s not a super-fancy occasion.

Of course, there are some who still pull out all the stops when it comes to their style. The perennially stylish Diane Kruger showed up in a ridiculously chic Chloé and Chanel outfit that put everyone else to shame, while relative newcomer Brit Marling showed us all exactly how to wear that awesome painted-on suit from the Proenza Schouler Spring 2014 collection.

