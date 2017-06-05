StyleCaster
13 Best Sun Hats for Women We’re *Very* Into

13 Best Sun Hats for Women We're *Very* Into

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

You’re not going to make us wax poetic about the importance of sun protection in the summer, right? You already know that UV rays can cause irreparable sun damage, and that damage is all the more present in the summer, right? So we don’t have to jump into a spiel about wearing SPF 50 every day, or about reapplying it every two hours—or more, if you’re swimming or sweating? Okay good: Then we can just talk about how fricken adorable these sun hats are.

MORE: The Best Slides Under $100 to Wear All Summer Long

Sure, basket bags and rattan totes might be the only wicker accessories truly enjoying the summer spotlight right now, but we’re making a case for the straw hat. Not only is the right iteration a solid way to product yourself from the sun, but it’s also a great addition  to any outfit that’s grounded in beach attire. And to celebrate the unofficial start to summer, we found 13 of the most stylish sun hats on the market at every price point. A floppy ’70s-style straw hat, a fringed-brim iteration we’re obsessed with, and a wide-brimmed style that’s truly unique—plus 10 more—ahead.

1 of 13

Talula Eau Claire Hat, $30; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Zara Large Striped Floppy Hat, $25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Clyde Lagos Hat, $258; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat, $42; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

H&M Straw Hat, $17.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Clyde Koh Hat in Straw Toyo Weave, $216; at Need Supply

 

 

Photo: Need Supply

ASOS Natural Floppy Hat Braid Band, $26; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Reformation Marseille Hat, $50; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Sophie Anderson's Corozon Hat, $350; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Playa Fringed Brim Floppy Hat, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat, $34.50; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

Eugenia Kim Emmanuelle Feather-Trimmed Straw Sunhat, $225; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Straw Cady Hat, $24; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

