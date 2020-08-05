Stylish Hats For Women For Extra Sun Protection

You’re probably already completely aware of the importance of applying sunscreen on a daily basis is for your skin and overall health (especially if you’re going outside), but you earn yourself some major bonus points by wearing an oversized sun hat to give yourself some extra protection from the sun’s harmful and skin-damaging UV rays too. We know that excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun can not only lead to premature signs of aging on our skin, like dark spots, enlarged pores, and fine lines but more importantly, they can put you at increased risk for developing skin cancer.

In short, while applying (and making sure to reapply) your SPF is definitely an essential step in any solid skincare routine, adding extra defense from the elements with an over-sized (and chic) will give you some major bonus points. Hats in general are a great way to give your face extra protection from the sun, but an extra-large or UPF hat is even better. And aside from the obvious health benefits, adding a hat to your outdoor outfit will help give extra protection when your sunscreen fades or wears off. Check out some of our favorite protective beach hats to rock outdoors this season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. FURTALK Womens Sun Straw Hat

This oversized (yet not overly so) sun hat is not only super cute and lightweight, but it’s also protective and breathable, making it a great accessory to wear when warm weather strikes. This beach hat is great for protecting your face and neck from sun damage.

This breezy straw hat comes with luxe text and quotes embroidering for a personalized touch. Popular phrases choice include “bon voyage,” “good vibes,” and “hello weekend.”

3. Yuuve Straw Sun Hat

This breezy, lightweight, and super on-trend straw hat not only functions as a shield to protect you from sun damage and UV rays but the fabric it’s designed with also offers UPF 50 defense for added sun protection. It also features a foldable design, which makes it great for travel.