Jam Of The Week: ‘Summertime’ By DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (A.K.A. Willow Smith’s Dad)

With the unofficial start of summer just hours away, cabin fever has officially struck the StyleCaster office. Water-cooler convos and beach-appropriate footwear options can easily be heard amongst the content team as thoughts of tribal print maxi dresses and beachy weekend getaways fill our heads, making it a bit hard for us get on with our work.

While we’re resisting the urge to play hookey, we figured if we have to get on with our daily grind, we might as well cue up a soundtrack that can play as a subtle reminder that days filled with BBQs, jaunts to the seaside and day drinking with your BFFs are just around the corner. No doubt, one of the ultimate jams about the summer season would be “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Will Smith formerly known as Fresh Prince (who is also currently known as Willow “Whip My Hair” Smith‘s papa).

It’s an easy, breezy ditty that comes with a video filled with some amazing 90s fashions (acid wash denim, bike shorts, bustier crop tops and the like), shot in this gal’s hometown of Philadelphia. All in all, this video perfectly captures everything that rules about summer.

Check out the video down below and get ready to get your summer nostalgia on (P.S. go Phillies!):