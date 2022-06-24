Celeb-Loved Summersalt Is Having Its First Sitewide Sale Ever & These 10 Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re spiraling down a rabbit hole of swimsuit options hunting down the perfect one, we’re right there with you. Which styles are the comfiest? Which colorways are the most on-trend? And which fabrics are the most flattering? It’s time to put an end to the nagging thoughts and endless browsing because Summersalt’s first-ever sitewide sale is taking place right this second.

When we say sitewide, we mean 30 percent off of everything with code SALE30. Be sure to grab a few of its bestselling one-pieces, as well as the brand’s super cute bikinis and tankinis. The warehouse event runs through July 5 and all items are final sale. Bonus: If you spend more than $250 at Summersalt, you get free ground shipping.

Sounds tempting, right? Let us tempt you even more with some of the brand’s cult-favorite styles. There’s the one-shoulder Sidestroke swimsuit, The Perfect Wrap one-piece and Jennifer Garner’s go-to, The Ruffle Oasis. However, if you’re looking for more coverage, slip into The Surf or The Cinched Tankini Top.

Ahead, find 10 suits that deserve spots in your summer swim rotation. Because they’re from Summersalt, you know they’ll be comfortable, durable and flattering. Some are even made from recycled materials.

The Sidestroke

This Summersalt bestseller features a super flattering one-shoulder style, along with plenty of compression. The Sidestroke comes in tons of summer-ready color combos, though you can also get the suit in solid black, green, blue or white.

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

We love a good wrap anything, and this bestselling one-piece is a must-have. Go with one of the eye-catching animal prints or vibrant color block options, like Hibiscus & Grapefruit.

The Ruffle Oasis

This Jennifer Garner-approved one-piece is the perfect amount of flirty and fun. What’s more, it has built-in cups and the seaming at the waist flatters all shapes and sizes.

The Ruffle High Leg High Rise Bikini Bottom

This high-rise bikini bottom hugs you in all the right places, and the ruffle detail adds a little extra oomph. Don’t forget to put the matching ruffle top in your cart, too.

The Long Torso Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

Summersalt carries swimsuits that are specifically made for people with long torsos. If you’re a tall queen and want a suit that doesn’t ride up, look no further than The Long Torso Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke.

The Surf

For a more full coverage number, opt for The Surf. Not only does it feature a high neckline, but it also has a convenient zipper at the back (say goodbye to the days of squirming out of soaking wet one-pieces!).

The Halter Plunge

Lay poolside in this spicy halterneck one-piece. The adjustable halter strap, deep V neckline and open back make this a swimsuit you’ll definitely want to take a dip in.

The Contrast Mini-Bow Wanderlust Bikini Top

This bikini top’s vacation vibes are off the charts. We’re crushing hard on the bow detail and contrasting colors, along with the recycled fabric. Pair this bikini top with its accompanying contrast bottoms.

The Ribbed Belted Backflip

We love the coziness of a ribbed swimsuit. This one is so chic with its plunging V-neckline, open back and faux-tortoise ring detail. Not to mention, the soft ribbed fabric is made with recycled materials.

The Cinched Tankini Top

If you’re not feeling a bikini or a one-piece, throw on The Cinched Tankini Top. Its adjustable tie at the bust lets you decide on a deep neckline or full coverage.