We Found an Under-$50 Dupe For That Color-Block Swimsuit Celebs Love at Target & It’s So Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Luckily there’s still another full month of swimsuit season, so if you haven’t had time to shop for the perfect suit that makes you want to find a beach day stat, there’s still time. Especially as temperatures continue to rise across the country (and world!), there’s no better way to spend the day than outside in a pool or ocean, if you’re lucky enough to live by one.

If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect one-piece this year, look no further than this Summersalt swimsuit dupe that shoppers discovered at Target. If you peek at the reviews section, you’ll see it’s literally popping off with shoppers who are excited AF that they found this dupe and that it actually boasts a high-quality cut, design and fabric, for only being $40. I mean, if you go to the designer stores that sell this design, a single swimsuit could cost you nearly $100, and yeah… I don’t have time for that when there’s oysters and champagne to be paid for this summer.

This color block suit features one side that’s a navy blue color and another that’s a brighter blue for the perfect contrast. The two colors come together at the waist, with a piece of extra fabric that you can wrap together and over your waist line, creating the perfect cinched waist and a little extra coverage if you’re feeling exposed.

Wrap Tie Colorblock Swimsuit

Shoppers say the suit also provides the perfect amount of coverage, and the brand labels it a medium coverage suit. “I was very pleased with the cut of this. Close to full coverage on my bottom, lower cut in my chest but good support,” wrote one reviewer. “I am always nervous with cheaper suits that the support won’t be sufficient but this was a pleasant surprise so a great bargain at the price.”

Another shopper backs up the claim that it’s the one-piece you’ve been looking for. “This is THE perfect swimsuit and I wish it came in more colors,” they wrote. The same shopper added that she felt the suit made her look taller and loved how adjustable it was. “Somehow it makes me look taller? I think because of the color block wrap,” they said. “Because it is a wrap suit, you can pull it as tight as you want to offer more or less cleavage, which I love.”

Pick up this suit now in sizes XS to XL before it sells out. You can also check out the rest of Target’s swim collection that starts at just $15.