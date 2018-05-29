StyleCaster
Share

The Prettiest Summer Wrap Dresses to Add to Cart Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Prettiest Summer Wrap Dresses to Add to Cart Now

Rebecca Carhart
by
Olivia Culpo Wearing Wrap Dress
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The wrap dress is an all-weather wardrobe staple for a reason. Not only is the silhouette ridiculously flattering on basically every body type, but the lightweight frock is also the perfect one-and-done solution for those hot and sticky days of summer. And did we mention that it’s exceptionally versatile? These easy breezy dresses can easily be taken from day to night with the right accessories.

MORE: Flat Summer Sandals and Slides to Chic up Your Feet

While wrap dresses have been a fan favorite for more than 40 years, (thank you Diane von Furstenberg), this season’s styles are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The waist-cinching silhouette gives you an instant hourglass shape, while modern touches like ruffle details, cool cut-outs and interesting prints make the classic dress feel fresh and exciting.

Click through the slideshow to see how street style stars have been styling their summery wrap dresses, and then shop our edit of the prettiest ones to grab now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Classic Shape
Classic Shape
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Timeless Silhouette
Timeless Silhouette
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Flattering Frock
Flattering Frock
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Matchy Matchy
Matchy Matchy
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Cool and Casual
Cool and Casual
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Got the Blues
Got the Blues
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Fancy Frock
Fancy Frock
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Lady in Red
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Laid-Back Chic
Laid-Back Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Easy Breezy Style
Easy Breezy Style
Photo: Getty Images
Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Summertime Chic | Alice & Olivia Wrap Dress
Summertime Chic

Alice & Olivia Wrap Dress, $495 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Pretty Prints | Athena Procopiou Wrap Dress
Pretty Prints

Athena Procopiou Wrap Dress, $540 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Short and Sweet | Reformation Wrap Dress
Short and Sweet

Floral Wrap Dress, $198 at Reformation

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Back to Basics | Topshop Wrap Dress
Back to Basics

Ruffle Wrap Dress, $75 at Topshop

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Bold Colors | Ganni Wrap Dress
Bold Colors

Ganni Wrap Dress, $405 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Fun and Flirty | Camilla Wrap Dress
Fun and Flirty

Camilla Wrap Dress, $700 at Intermix

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Versatile Piece | Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Dress
Versatile Piece

Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Dress, $530 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Wardrobe Staple | Mango Wrap Dress
Wardrobe Staple

Printed Wrap Dress, $79.99 at Mango

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Go-To Piece | Zara Wrap Dress
Go-To Piece

Floral Wrap Dress, $45.90 at Zara

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Seeing Spots | Maeve Wrap Dress
Seeing Spots

Maeve Wrap Dress, $168 at Anthropologie

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Blooming Beauty | Amuse Society Wrap Dress
Blooming Beauty

Amuse Society Wrap Dress, $90 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | One and Done | & Other Stories Wrap Dress
One and Done

Tropical Print Wrap Dress, $115 at & Other Stories

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Nautical Vibes | Club Monaco Wrap Dress
Nautical Vibes

Club Monaco Wrap Dress, $173.60 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Throw On and Go | Intermix Wrap Dress
Throw On and Go

Olivia Wrap Dress, $345 at Intermix

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Sleek and Simple | Tanya Taylor Wrap Dress
Sleek and Simple

Tanya Taylor Wrap Dress, $350 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Red Hot | Borgo De Nor Wrap Dress
Red Hot

Borgo De Nor Wrap Dress, $825 at Intermix

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Feminine Frock | Lost + Wander Wrap Dress
Feminine Frock

Lost + Wander Wrap Dress, $120 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Cold Shoulder | Majorelle Wrap Dress
Cold Shoulder

Majorelle Wrap Dress, $170 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Modern Upgrade | Zimmermann Wrap Dress
Modern Upgrade

Zimmermann Wrap Dress, $950 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Romantic Ruffles | Tularosa Wrap Dress
Romantic Ruffles

Tularosa Wrap Dress, $158 at Revolve

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner

Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Classic Shape
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Timeless Silhouette
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Flattering Frock
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Matchy Matchy
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Cool and Casual
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Got the Blues
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Fancy Frock
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Lady in Red
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Laid-Back Chic
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Easy Breezy Style
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Summertime Chic | Alice & Olivia Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Pretty Prints | Athena Procopiou Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Short and Sweet | Reformation Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Back to Basics | Topshop Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Bold Colors | Ganni Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Fun and Flirty | Camilla Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Versatile Piece | Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Wardrobe Staple | Mango Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Go-To Piece | Zara Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Seeing Spots | Maeve Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Blooming Beauty | Amuse Society Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | One and Done | & Other Stories Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Nautical Vibes | Club Monaco Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Throw On and Go | Intermix Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Sleek and Simple | Tanya Taylor Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Red Hot | Borgo De Nor Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Feminine Frock | Lost + Wander Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Cold Shoulder | Majorelle Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Modern Upgrade | Zimmermann Wrap Dress
  • Stylecaster | The Prettiest Wrap Dresses to Rock This Summer | Romantic Ruffles | Tularosa Wrap Dress
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share