The Prettiest Summer Wrap Dresses to Add to Cart Now

The wrap dress is an all-weather wardrobe staple for a reason. Not only is the silhouette ridiculously flattering on basically every body type, but the lightweight frock is also the perfect one-and-done solution for those hot and sticky days of summer. And did we mention that it’s exceptionally versatile? These easy breezy dresses can easily be taken from day to night with the right accessories.

While wrap dresses have been a fan favorite for more than 40 years, (thank you Diane von Furstenberg), this season’s styles are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The waist-cinching silhouette gives you an instant hourglass shape, while modern touches like ruffle details, cool cut-outs and interesting prints make the classic dress feel fresh and exciting.

Click through the slideshow to see how street style stars have been styling their summery wrap dresses, and then shop our edit of the prettiest ones to grab now.