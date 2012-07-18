Summer Weekend: Nantucket

We’ve been waiting for summer Fridays to roll around so we could pull out the oversized canvas tote from under our desk and escape to Nantucket for the weekend. This picturesque seaside village with cobblestoned streets and miles of powder white beaches is the perfect pretty meets preppy place to vacay. And while we were there we spied girls kicking back with low-key island looks, and shiny Dove® Style+Care™ inspired locks.
You can’t go past a nautical striped top as you’re passing the charming 17th century facades of Main Street, where a parade of tanned legs are only complete with colorful strappy sandals and flip-flops. We couldn’t help browsing Milly & Grace boutique for adorable tunics and tanks, dawdling in antique stores and stopping in for a waffle cone at The Juice Bar on Broad St.
Le sigh… we could spend more than a lazy afternoon on the picturesque Nantucket wharf watching fluttering yacht sails and classic wayfarer sunnies in summer hues. From there, we rented a bicycle at Nantucket Bike Shop, because a pair of wheels is the mode of transport for checking out sandy shores like Cisco Beach and Jetties Beach.
It seems that all a girl needs when she gets off the mainland is a bicycle basket crammed with a stripy beach towel, Jack Wills denim cut offs in raspberry or turquoise and the new Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Oil Care Detangler to keep our hair from getting brittle after a day of splashing about in sea.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Nantucket if we didn’t indulge in a delectable local lobster roll and a crisp cocktail at Galley Beach to the backdrop of celebs and breathtaking ocean views. But don’t forget, there’s no beach attire after 5pm.
Our Beauty and The Beach series highlights the biggest trends and beach-perfect looks for summer. For more information on our relationship with Dove® Style+Care™: cmp.ly/3
We took a stroll down the streets and sands of Nantucket to find the best spots to visit on a weekend escape. Take a look through our slideshow to see where to go and check out some of the unique island style spotten we spotted along the way!
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman
Clothing and home shop, Milly and Grace, is the perfect spot to unleash your inner creativity. You'll find everything from tunics and tanks to beautiful antiques for your home.
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman
Don't let the name fool year, Nantucket's Juice Bar is home to some of the best homemade ice cream made right on location on the Island. Check out their delicious flavors of the day, from Peach Orange Sorbet to Kahlua Oreo, yum!
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman
If the weather's nice and you've got the day to cruise, be sure to check out Nantucket by bike! Nantucket Bike Shop, established in 1976, has been around for over 30 years and will steer you in the right direction.
Photo:
bshieldsnc Flikr/bshieldsnc Flikr
British sportswear retailer, Jack Wills, is really setting the tone for summer style in Nantucket. Make sure to check out the store if you find yourself strolling along South Water Street.
Photo:
Melissa C Morris/Melissa C Morris
Did we mention celebs and breathtaking ocean views? Oh, yes, we did. Make sure to visit Galley Beach, and enjoy their delectable local lobster rolls and cocktails.
Photo:
Gallery Beach/Gallery Beach
If there's one thing we didn't miss while strolling the streets of Nantucket, it's stripes. These modernized nautical looks are perfect for a summer beach town so be sure to incorporate stripes into your look when you make your way over. Pair striped tops up with a pair of bright colored pants or adorable circular glasses and you're set. And don't forget, keeping hair sailor smooth and shiny is easy with Dove® Nourishing Oil Care Leave-in Smoothing Cream, which controls frizz and boosts shine even in humid conditions.
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman
Preppy doesn’t have to be dull when you can mix and match and still look summery sweet. When you find yourself in this seaside village, remember, a simple beige sweater can go a long way. Try this Top In Slouch Loose Knit from ASOS ($29.83) with pristine white denim or a high-wasted patterned skirt!
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman
Photo:
Erika Roetman/Erika Roetman