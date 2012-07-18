Summer Weekend: Nantucket

We’ve been waiting for summer Fridays to roll around so we could pull out the oversized canvas tote from under our desk and escape to Nantucket for the weekend. This picturesque seaside village with cobblestoned streets and miles of powder white beaches is the perfect pretty meets preppy place to vacay. And while we were there we spied girls kicking back with low-key island looks, and shiny Dove® Style+Care™ inspired locks.

You can’t go past a nautical striped top as you’re passing the charming 17th century facades of Main Street, where a parade of tanned legs are only complete with colorful strappy sandals and flip-flops. We couldn’t help browsing Milly & Grace boutique for adorable tunics and tanks, dawdling in antique stores and stopping in for a waffle cone at The Juice Bar on Broad St.

Le sigh… we could spend more than a lazy afternoon on the picturesque Nantucket wharf watching fluttering yacht sails and classic wayfarer sunnies in summer hues. From there, we rented a bicycle at Nantucket Bike Shop, because a pair of wheels is the mode of transport for checking out sandy shores like Cisco Beach and Jetties Beach.

It seems that all a girl needs when she gets off the mainland is a bicycle basket crammed with a stripy beach towel, Jack Wills denim cut offs in raspberry or turquoise and the new Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Oil Care Detangler to keep our hair from getting brittle after a day of splashing about in sea.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Nantucket if we didn’t indulge in a delectable local lobster roll and a crisp cocktail at Galley Beach to the backdrop of celebs and breathtaking ocean views. But don’t forget, there’s no beach attire after 5pm.

Click on the slideshow above to see where to go in Nantucket and the classic island style you can expect to see along the way!

