Cute Summer Wedges That’ll Get You Through Every Party, BBQ and Night Out This Season

Summer heels get a lot of love from the zeitgeist, but we must never overlook their endlessly comfier little sister: summer wedges. Summer wedges bridge the gap between sensible footwear and edgy appeal. They offer inches without demanding discomfort in return. They add much-needed weight to our lightest, breeziest sundresses and tee-and-jeans combos. They elevate our go-to barbecue ensembles, without threatening to leave us plummeting to the ground the moment our heel slips into the muddy grass. Summer wedges are the sartorial glue that holds our summer wardrobes together. And we should, really, celebrate them every chance we get.

My first run-in with wedges was in middle school. I’d long loved the look of heels, but my knobby knees and wobbly ankles left me ill-fit for anything that lifted me more than an inch off the ground. Until I met summer wedges, that is. As I slipped my toes into the leather straps and felt my feet ground into the cork-filled soles, I grew excited. I stood a few inches taller—and none the wobblier. I’d found my genre of statement shoes, and I planned to stick with it.

Over time, summer wedges drifted out of the zeitgeist—and somewhat recently, they’ve drifted back in. They’re abundantly on offer in many of your go-to retailers (at least, they’re abundantly on offer in many of our go-to retailers, here at StyleCaster), and they’re available in a vast array of styles and silhouettes. 2019’s newfound obsession with the early aughts has some particularly chunky styles lining store shelves—with some wedges skewing more platform than anything else. Others offer classic cork and espadrille iterations. Whereas some have veered into an almost-futuristic take on the shoe—one lined with lucite and crafted into squiggly shapes.

My point is a simple one: Summer wedges are one of the most comfortable trends around, and they’re available in such variety you’re sure to find one (or a few) fit for your aesthetic. Celebrate them in all their sensible glory. And rest assured knowing a few extra inches of height is no longer mutually exclusive with the sanity of your feet.

These wedges are out of this world. (Had to.)

Sure to add inches without forcing you to sacrifice comfort.

Oh-so aughtsy—which means, oh-so on-trend.

For the wedge lover who also appreciates a heel.

Basically sculptures rendered in shoe form.

Strappy, retro delights.

Last year’s obsession with clear footwear is still, clearly, trickling into the zeitgeist.

Olive is a seriously underrated summer shade, but it’s sure to fit seamlessly into any palette.

The classic cork wedge—loaded up with straps.

Because two kinds of pink are better than one.

Summer’s shell obsession is no longer exclusively reserved for jewelry.

A classic wedge, rendered with a full-on platform sole.

It doesn’t have to be solid to be a wedge.

Sure to add some chunky edge to even your lightest of summer ensembles.

Lace-up espadrilles are back, baby.

Because 2019’s snake print obsesison is far from over.

Everything you love about cork wedges—combined with the stable traction of a rubber sole.

Wedges for the shopper who prefers flats to sandals.

All-neon-everything is summer’s favorite palette, after all.

Wedges in perhaps their most classic iteration.

The 2000s called—they want you to thoroughly enjoy these baby pink beauties.

Because it doesn’t have to be chunky to be a wedge.

More snake print—because it’s basically a neutral now, right?

Proof a little statement-making sole detail can go a seriously long way.

So sturdy you could probably walk through the mud in them.

The cherry on top of any low-key tee-and-jeans combo—or really, anything else you’re wearing this summer.

Because six shades of metallic are more fun than one.

A textured go-to sure to seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.

Zebra is a chronically underrated animal print—and these wedges just want to rectify that.

All the sleek appeal of wooden heels—all the traction of rubber soles.

Because three textures are more fun than one.

Match your shoes to your straw bag.

Snake print, studs and straw—oh my.

Rainbow shoes even the fan of all-black-everything can surely admire.

For the shopper who simply can’t choose which neutral they like best.

Your favorite aughts-y slip-on heel, rendered in wedge form.

I mean, they’re covered in glitter—need I really say more?

A veritable pastel rainbow dream.

Bedazzled wedges that come with a built-in toe ring? Yes, yes and more yes.

For the lover of neutrals who still craves a pop of color.

Cute enough to sport on your next night out. (Comfy enough that you won’t be dreading your choose of footwear after three hours on the dance floor.)

Hot pink is always a good idea.

A surprisingly subtle take on a decidedly bold trend.

For the shopper who loves a classic cork wedge—but not quite as much as they love an espadrille.

Just don’t lean too far backward on your heels.

Because of course your shoes want in on the embroidery trend.

I’m not guaranteeing that the foam sole will meld to fit your foot perfectly—I’m just saying it might.

Because it doesn’t have to be colorful to make a statement.

Is it just me, or are all the lines on these wedges seriously mesmerizing?

I mea, nothing says summer like bright pink gingham, am I right?

The perfect on-trend addition to your next night out.

Rainbow metallic anything gets an emphatic yes from me.

