Cute Summer Wedges That’ll Get You Through Every Party, BBQ and Night Out This Season

Photo: Cierra Miller.

Summer heels get a lot of love from the zeitgeist, but we must never overlook their endlessly comfier little sister: summer wedges. Summer wedges bridge the gap between sensible footwear and edgy appeal. They offer inches without demanding discomfort in return. They add much-needed weight to our lightest, breeziest sundresses and tee-and-jeans combos. They elevate our go-to barbecue ensembles, without threatening to leave us plummeting to the ground the moment our heel slips into the muddy grass. Summer wedges are the sartorial glue that holds our summer wardrobes together. And we should, really, celebrate them every chance we get.

My first run-in with wedges was in middle school. I’d long loved the look of heels, but my knobby knees and wobbly ankles left me ill-fit for anything that lifted me more than an inch off the ground. Until I met summer wedges, that is. As I slipped my toes into the leather straps and felt my feet ground into the cork-filled soles, I grew excited. I stood a few inches taller—and none the wobblier. I’d found my genre of statement shoes, and I planned to stick with it.

Over time, summer wedges drifted out of the zeitgeist—and somewhat recently, they’ve drifted back in. They’re abundantly on offer in many of your go-to retailers (at least, they’re abundantly on offer in many of our go-to retailers, here at StyleCaster), and they’re available in a vast array of styles and silhouettes. 2019’s newfound obsession with the early aughts has some particularly chunky styles lining store shelves—with some wedges skewing more platform than anything else. Others offer classic cork and espadrille iterations. Whereas some have veered into an almost-futuristic take on the shoe—one lined with lucite and crafted into squiggly shapes.

My point is a simple one: Summer wedges are one of the most comfortable trends around, and they’re available in such variety you’re sure to find one (or a few) fit for your aesthetic. Celebrate them in all their sensible glory. And rest assured knowing a few extra inches of height is no longer mutually exclusive with the sanity of your feet.

Rocket Dog Lazerbeam Platform Sandal $19.99
These wedges are out of this world. (Had to.)

Steve Madden Citrus Wedge $110
Sure to add inches without forcing you to sacrifice comfort.

Vivian Beaded Wedge $39.99
Oh-so aughtsy—which means, oh-so on-trend.

Portland Platform Sandal $178
For the wedge lover who also appreciates a heel.

By Far Greta Wedge Sandals $460
Basically sculptures rendered in shoe form.

Lizzy Strappy Platform Sandal $59
Strappy, retro delights.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedges $443
Last year’s obsession with clear footwear is still, clearly, trickling into the zeitgeist.

New Look Cross-Strap Wedges $27
Olive is a seriously underrated summer shade, but it’s sure to fit seamlessly into any palette.

Enough with the Cork Platform Sandals $28
The classic cork wedge—loaded up with straps.

Jaggar Millennium Wedge Slide $160
Because two kinds of pink are better than one.

Leandra Medine Raffia Fringe Wedge… $237
Summer’s shell obsession is no longer exclusively reserved for jewelry.

Buckle Platform Wedges $28
A classic wedge, rendered with a full-on platform sole.

Barela Platform Wedge $178
It doesn’t have to be solid to be a wedge.

Happy Hour Wedge Sandal $168
Sure to add some chunky edge to even your lightest of summer ensembles.

Castaner Coralia Wedge Espadrilles $99
Lace-up espadrilles are back, baby.

Intentionally Blank Hey Jessica Mule… $189
Because 2019’s snake print obsesison is far from over.

Steve Madden Bandi Sandal $80
Everything you love about cork wedges—combined with the stable traction of a rubber sole.

Gemma Hurache Wedge $178
Wedges for the shopper who prefers flats to sandals.

Schutz Soraya Wedge $170
All-neon-everything is summer’s favorite palette, after all.

Wake Black Wedges $85
Wedges in perhaps their most classic iteration.

Raye Finley Wedge $198
The 2000s called—they want you to thoroughly enjoy these baby pink beauties.

Simmi London Tina Black Wedge Sandals $56
Because it doesn’t have to be chunky to be a wedge.

Flatform Snake Print Sandal $35
More snake print—because it’s basically a neutral now, right?

Wing Wedges $40
Proof a little statement-making sole detail can go a seriously long way.

Chunky Sole PU Wedges $34
So sturdy you could probably walk through the mud in them.

Raye Safari Heel $178
The cherry on top of any low-key tee-and-jeans combo—or really, anything else you’re wearing this summer.

Rainbows Ahead Strappy Wedges $34
Because six shades of metallic are more fun than one.

Trella Metallic Snake Flatforms $48
A textured go-to sure to seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.

LPA Dona Wedge $178
Dolce Vita x Lulus Lesly Calf Hair… $120
Zebra is a chronically underrated animal print—and these wedges just want to rectify that.

Alias Mae Oasis Sandal $126
All the sleek appeal of wooden heels—all the traction of rubber soles.

Malone Souliers Sasha Espadrilles $316
Because three textures are more fun than one.

Chinese Laundry Ziba Natural Straw… $79
Match your shoes to your straw bag.

Josephina Tie-Leg Esapdrille Wedges $36
Snake print, studs and straw—oh my.

Castaner x Missoni Carina Wedge… $260
Rainbow shoes even the fan of all-black-everything can surely admire.

About Us Suzie Wedge $40
For the shopper who simply can’t choose which neutral they like best.

Raye Aaron Wedge $168
Your favorite aughts-y slip-on heel, rendered in wedge form.

Rocket Dog Boom Platform Sandal $24.99
I mean, they’re covered in glitter—need I really say more?

Bright Idea Woven Multicolored Wedges $25
A veritable pastel rainbow dream.

Tantalize Toe-Loop Embellished Wedges $72
Bedazzled wedges that come with a built-in toe ring? Yes, yes and more yes.

Malone Souliers Sasha Espadrilles $451
For the lover of neutrals who still craves a pop of color.

Studded Flatform Wedges $30
Cute enough to sport on your next night out. (Comfy enough that you won’t be dreading your choose of footwear after three hours on the dance floor.)

Sierra Strappy Espadrille Sandal $49
Hot pink is always a good idea.

Kaanas Trinidad Snake Platform Sandal $139
A surprisingly subtle take on a decidedly bold trend.

Turn Around Wedge $69.95
For the shopper who loves a classic cork wedge—but not quite as much as they love an espadrille.

Alice + Olivia Jodiey Wedge $228
Just don’t lean too far backward on your heels.

Laurence Dacade Helissa Herbarium Wedge… $280
Because of course your shoes want in on the embroidery trend.

Raye Data Wedge $128
I’m not guaranteeing that the foam sole will meld to fit your foot perfectly—I’m just saying it might.

New Look Cork and Espadrille Wedges $45
Because it doesn’t have to be colorful to make a statement.

Dolce Vita Prue Wedge $78
Is it just me, or are all the lines on these wedges seriously mesmerizing?

Square-well Gingham Woven Sandals $24
I mea, nothing says summer like bright pink gingham, am I right?

Beg Toe Differ Clear Platform Wedges $28
The perfect on-trend addition to your next night out.

Multicolored Espadrille Wedge Sandals $37.50
Rainbow metallic anything gets an emphatic yes from me.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

