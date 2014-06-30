Shop It Now: 20 Perfect Summer Wedge Sandals

You might be more of a skinny-heeled stiletto girl, but come summer—with its mix of backyard BBQs, outdoor concerts, pool parties, and lazy afternoons spent hanging out in the park—you might want to sub those high heels for something a bit easier to navigate. (After, all, there are few things worse than ruining a pair of heel by sinking them into the grass.) Our perfect summer shoe silhouette is as chic as it is versatile: the wedge sandal.

A wedge heel provides stability in the grass while also giving you a nice height boost—plus, they do a great job of elongating your silhouette without the pain of a sky-high stiletto. Just because you have to put your heels away at certain times during the summer, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style!

From wedges with a serious platform heel to flatform-style wedges, we’ve hunted down our top 20 picks that are perfect for summer wear.