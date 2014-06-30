StyleCaster
Shop It Now: 20 Perfect Summer Wedge Sandals

Leah Bourne
You might be more of a skinny-heeled stiletto girl, but come summer—with its mix of backyard BBQs, outdoor concerts, pool parties, and lazy afternoons spent hanging out in the park—you might want to sub those high heels for something a bit easier to navigate. (After, all, there are few things worse than ruining a pair of heel by sinking them into the grass.) Our perfect summer shoe silhouette is as chic as it is versatile: the wedge sandal.

A wedge heel provides stability in the grass while also giving you a nice height boost—plus, they do a great job of elongating your silhouette without the pain of a sky-high stiletto. Just because you have to put your heels away at certain times during the summer, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style!

From wedges with a serious platform heel to flatform-style wedges, we’ve hunted down our top 20 picks that are perfect for summer wear.

Between summer concerts to outdoor BBQs, you're going to need a great pair of wedges this summer. Here are 20 of our favorites!

Loeffler Randall Addie ankle strap wedge, $375; at Loeffler Randall

Topshop Heavenly wedges, $50; at Topshop

Alexander Wang Alla wedge, $650; at Alexander Wang.

Dolce Vita Jarona wedges, $169; at Dolce Vita

Sophia Webster Riko wedge sandals, $650; at Net-a-Porter

Zara glitter wedge$99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Forever 21 chunky canvas sandals, $32.80; at Forever 21

Rachel Zoe Nancy snakeskin wedge sandal, $325; at Neiman Marcus

B By Brian Atwood Roberta wedge sandals, $350; at Neiman Marcus

Dolce Vita Shandy wedges, $179; at Dolce Vita

Charlotte Olympia Miranda satin and calf hair wedge sandals, $1,100; at Net-a-Porter

Carven floral-print leather espadrilles, $450; at Net-a-Porter

Balenciaga leather wedge sandals, $745; at Matches Fashion

Stuart Weitzman Oncross wedge, $375; at Stuart Weitzman

Diane von Furstenberg Wilma patent wedge sandals, $375; at Neiman Marcus

Marc by Marc Jacobs espadrilles, $248; at Shoescribe

Castañer wedge espadrilles, $340; at Castañer

Dolce & Gabanna Bianca raffia wedges, $940; at Matches Fashion

K. Jacques Melissa suede and cork wedges, $424; at Matches Fashion

Zara combined wedge shoe ($99.90; available at Zara). 

Photo: fotografozara1

