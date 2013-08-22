Going to a (Late) Summer Wedding? Here are 10 Affordable Dresses To Wear

Summer is synonymous with many things, but weddings—particularly Labor Day weekend weddings—are certainly high up there. And while waiting until the last minute to purchase a dress for the occasion goes against all the shopping wisdom bestowed upon us by our elders sometimes life gets in the way and we’re the guest that’s down to the wire with nothing to wear.

Still, there’s no need to freak out, because like with most situations, there’s a silver lining and—in this case—it’s known as major markdowns. Yup, now’s the time to get great deals on designer dresses, and online shopping means you can do it all during your lunch break.

To save you even more time, we’ve put our discerning eyes to work and have culled together some amazing dresses that run the gamut from sexy and minimalist, to feminine and classic. When deciding on dresses to wear to a late-summer wedding, be sure to factor in the type of venue, and remember: shoes, hair and jewelry are instant ways to dress-up or dress-down your look.