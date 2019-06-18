The 3-Item Rotation Harley Viera-Newton Relies on to Get Through Summer

Scroll To See More Images

For the busy woman rushing from an eight-hour work day to meet friends for happy hour, I’m sure it can go without saying that summer isn’t all days at the shore and fresh layers of glowing skin. The downside to everyone’s favorite season is that it usually consists of jam-packed daily schedules and everyone constantly rushing from one commitment to the next. Having to constantly accommodate your precious time to the season’s many requests can also mean limiting valuable pamper time (i.e. touching up make up, changing your outfit before drinks with the girls, etc.)—which is why we got some major summer wardrobe tips from Harley Viera-Newton, a DJ and fashion designer. No woman should have to compromise style because they work too hard. So, to whomever it may concern, stay tuned, because I’m just about to spill the beans on how to properly grab the summer struggle by the balls with only three (!!) items.

The truth is, hitting up happy hour in a work blazer that you’ve been dripping sweat in all day doesn’t feel cute. But after being properly educated on summer during a recent conversation with Harley Viera-Newton, I realized that things could be a lot easier than I’m making them. It’s time to stop clicking the ‘tops’ and ‘bottoms’ categories while online shopping, because HVN says a simple dress (and maybe a red lipstick) is all it takes in order to be fashionable all hours of the day.

During a Select Aperitivo event hosted in Brooklyn, HVN told StyleCaster: “I’m always thinking about the busy woman who needs to go from her office to maybe after work drinks or dinner—all you need is one solid dress that allows you to throw on a pair of heels or some statement jewelry with lipstick in order to quickly elevate the look of the dress at night.” Viera-Newton further adds that this is the entire mindset behind her dress line. “I just really wanted to make women’s lives easier with these dresses,” she said.

So, after now realizing that the nasty feeling you get after-hours is totally avoidable, it’s time to stock up on a few goodies that will keep you set for twelve hour days, seven days a week, all summer long.

1. A Simple and Lightweight Dress

A comfortable and lightweight dress should be the heart of your day-to-night look. Being that it’s summer, wearing something that you feel free in is essential. “You should be able to put a dress on in the morning, throw a pair of heels in your purse, and feel good to go for wherever the day may take you,” says Viera-Newton. In a nutshell, just make sure you’re investing in a dress that will make you feel ready to slay a fifteen hour day.

We suggest: The Chrissy Mini Dress, $250 at Free People; The Pink Miami Josephine Long Slip Dress, $575 at HVN; The Juliette Dress, $218 at Reformation.

2. A Pair of PVC or Jelly Sandals

“Although I don’t necessarily always keep up on trends, I’ve definitely been loving jelly or PVC sandals for this summer,” says Harley. “The style is such a fun summer trend—kind of like a 90’s throwback—and I’ve been living in my pair by Alexa Chung.” Although any pair of neutral-colored flats would do the job, a PVC or Jelly sandal has the power to transform a simple dress into a trendy statement. More importantly, the style of these shoes are known to be flexible and require minimum space–meaning that they won’t weigh you down after tossing them into your bag once you’re ready to slip into your party shoes.

We suggest: The Crystal Buckle Babe Transparent JuJu Shoes, $95 at Alexa Chung; Schutz Ariella Heel, $170 at Revolve; Jeffrey Campbell Futuro Ankle Strap Sandals, $120 at Shopbop.

3. Your Favorite Going-Out Lipstick

As Viera-Newton said earlier, a simple lipstick can elevate your entire look. Applying a layer of your go-to lipstick will quickly lighten the mood of your outfit while also making it look like you just put on a fresh face of makeup.

We suggest: Kosas Lipstick, $28 at Free People; Edward Bess Ultra Slick Lipstick, $40 at Revolve; Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick, $20 at Fenty Beauty.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.