Last-Ditch Summer Outfits: 5 Trends To Try Before Fall Arrives

The countdown to fall has begun, but before you start packing away your skin-baring pieces or even think about retiring your beloved crop tops, bear in mind that technically, two weeks of summer still remain.

That’s why we’ve rounded up all our favorite hot-weather trends—from cut-out tops to bold citrus-hued skirts—and funneled them into five outfits that can serve as inspiration from now until temperatures start to plummet.

Click through above to see how to put your favorite summer pieces to good use while the sun’s still shining and the temps are (relatively) hot.

