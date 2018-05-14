How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt: 20 Stylish Ways

Next to blue jeans and Chuck Taylors, there’s nothing quite as all-American as the humble, white T-shirt. It’s versatile, it’s cool, and it’s a staple you can wear any day of the year and in any season. But we’ll admit, we’ve caught ourselves ask: What do you wear with a white shirt to make it a little more fashion-forward?

The simple white tee can actually anchor statement pieces (like wildly-printed shorts or colored jeans), add a casual element to silky, beaded, or sequin skirts, or simply just convey a sense of summer ease with a pair of blue denim cutoff shorts or a basic pair of overalls.

Whether you’re partial to standard cotton crewnecks (hello, Hanes), the paper-thin slouchy styles made popular by designers such as Alexander Wang or Kimberly Ovitz, or whatever you’re able to steal from your S.O.’s closet, we’ve highlighted 20 stylish ways to wear your plain white tee this summer.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2013.