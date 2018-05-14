StyleCaster
How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt: 20 Stylish Ways

How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt: 20 Stylish Ways

by
Photo: The Champagne Edit

Next to blue jeans and Chuck Taylors, there’s nothing quite as all-American as the humble, white T-shirt. It’s versatile, it’s cool, and it’s a staple you can wear any day of the year and in any season. But we’ll admit, we’ve caught ourselves ask: What do you wear with a white shirt to make it a little more fashion-forward?

The simple white tee can actually anchor statement pieces (like wildly-printed shorts or colored jeans), add a casual element to silky, beaded, or sequin skirts, or simply just convey a sense of summer ease with a pair of blue denim cutoff shorts or a basic pair of overalls.

Whether you’re partial to standard cotton crewnecks (hello, Hanes), the paper-thin slouchy styles made popular by designers such as Alexander Wang or Kimberly Ovitz, or whatever you’re able to steal from your S.O.’s closet, we’ve highlighted 20 stylish ways to wear your plain white tee this summer.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2013.

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | Pin It
21 Stylish Ways to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt This Summer | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With A Short, Floral Skirt

Photo: We Wore What

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Bright Yellow Maxi Skirt

Photo: The Champagne Edit

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With Bright Red Pants

Photo: Karla's Closet

Photo: Instagram/@thedailyseyi
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a White Blazer & Blue Jeans

Photo: Style Pantry

Photo: Instagram/@marenschia
Photo: Instagram/@thelipstickfever
Photo: Instagram/@waityouneedthis
Photo: Instagram/@alisted
Photo: Instagram/@candidlychan
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | All-White Ensemble

Photo: Take Aim

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With an Orange Polka-Dotted Skirt

Photo: A Clothes Call

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With Sailor Pants

Photo: Nicolette Mason

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | Under a Silk Dress
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Kimono

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Structured Blazer
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With Buttoned Pants
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With Black Jeans & a Shirt Tied Around the Waist

Photo: Take Aim

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Slip Dress

Photo: Who Wore What

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Colorful, Long Skirt

Photo: Fashion Container

STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With White Flared Jeans
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear a Plain White T-Shirt | With a Blue Skirt
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

