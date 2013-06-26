Shop It Right Now: 16 Pairs Of Flip-Flops That Are Actually Stylish

StyleCaster
StyleCaster

Valeria Nekhim
by
Around here, we’re always looking for ways to squeeze the most use out of our purchases, and today, we’re zeroing in on flip-flops.

Yes, we know: Considering the decidedly un-fashionable reputation that the rubber sandals have, it’s a challenge to find versions that can withstand the sand and the surf and still look decent on the sidewalk.

Luckily, she who seeks does find, as we’ve come across 16 flip-flop styles that are simple, sleek and pretty stylish in a pinch.

More structured iterations like the criss-cross jellies from ASOS, or Mel by Melissa Shoes will dress-down a printed dress for a casual sunday brunch, while looking equally rad when worn with boyfriend jeans. Meanwhile, minimalist thong styles from DV Dolce Vita and TKEES are so lightweight, we’ll keep them in our bags at all times, so if a shoe emergency strikes, our feet will look and feel great.

Click through the slideshow above for 16 pairs of flip-flops that are actually stylish.

Juju Petra Lime Rubber Slingback, $11; at ASOS

Roxy Sunstone Sandals, $22; at Roxy

Muk Luks Wedge Flip-Flop, $15; at DSW

 Women's Printed Flip-Flops, $6.94; at Old Navy

Juicy Couture Thong Sandals, $68; at Bloomingdale's

Graphic Flip Flops, $13.99; at Gap

Mel By Melissa Shoes Macadamia Sandal, $42; at Urban Outfitters

Marc By Marc Jacobs Rita The Cheetah Rubber Print Flip Flop, $68; at Revolve

Striped Rubber Flip-Flips, $12; at Abercrombie & Fitch

Kate Spade Fiala Sandal, $59; at Zappos

Tory Burch Neon Stripped Rubber Flip Flop, $50; at Neiman Marcus

DV By Dolce Vita Dania Flip Flops, $24.99; at Piperlime

TKEES Sheers Flip Flops, $50; at Shopbop

 Slim Tropical in Aubergine, $32; at Havaianas

Skinny Wedge Flip Flop, $22.50; at J.Crew

Salvatore Ferragamo Bali Jelly Thong Sandals With Quilted Bow, $175; at Shopbop

