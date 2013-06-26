Shop It Right Now: 16 Pairs Of Flip-Flops That Are Actually Stylish

Around here, we’re always looking for ways to squeeze the most use out of our purchases, and today, we’re zeroing in on flip-flops.

Yes, we know: Considering the decidedly un-fashionable reputation that the rubber sandals have, it’s a challenge to find versions that can withstand the sand and the surf and still look decent on the sidewalk.

Luckily, she who seeks does find, as we’ve come across 16 flip-flop styles that are simple, sleek and pretty stylish in a pinch.

More structured iterations like the criss-cross jellies from ASOS, or Mel by Melissa Shoes will dress-down a printed dress for a casual sunday brunch, while looking equally rad when worn with boyfriend jeans. Meanwhile, minimalist thong styles from DV Dolce Vita and TKEES are so lightweight, we’ll keep them in our bags at all times, so if a shoe emergency strikes, our feet will look and feel great.

Click through the slideshow above for 16 pairs of flip-flops that are actually stylish.

More on StyleCaster:

13 Stress-Free Crop Tops … That Aren’t Too Cropped

21 Stylish Ways To Wear A Plain White T-Shirt

How To Care For Every Item In Your Closet: 101 Tips

10 Swimsuit Cover-Ups That Will Look Stylish Off The Beach