Shorts At Work? It’s Possible With These 6 Dressy (and Wallet-Friendly) Pairs

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about shorts over the years, it’s that they so often get stigmatized for being too casual, too sloppy, or generally too “American tourist.” In fact, it’s only recently that they’ve been embraced in some circles as perfectly acceptable wardrobe staples, thanks to a number of designers who showed sleek shorts suits, structured high-waist styles, bermudas, and swingy silk pairs on spring runways—and styled them to chic perfection.

Luckily, a designer budget isn’t required to snag stylish shorts that are fully appropriate for work (if your office isn’t too corporate), for cocktails, or for a big night out (trust us: restaurants’ pesky “no shorts” policies won’t apply to you), as we dug up 6 stylish, unique pairs that clock in at less than $60.

While the below styles are all inherently pretty dressy, we suggest making them work-ready by pairing them with a button down (crisp menswear styles can temper the sweetness of a swingy pair, while a silky blouse works for gals looking to boost the feminine factor), a structured blazer, and a great pair of chunky heels or sharp flats (we’re so digging white right now.) Read on to shop our favorite dressy shorts for summer!

Candy High-Waisted Shorts in Candy Stripe, $54; at ASOS

Bird Printed Shorts, $59.90; at Zara

Impala Leather-Look Shorts, $27; at Need Supply Co.

Sunset Stroll Shorts in Grass, $43; at Modcloth

Tiger Lattice Culottes, $30; at Topshop

Essential High-Waisted Polka Dot Shorts, $19.80; at Forever 21

