Ask a Stylist: What Are 5 Key Pieces To Buy This Summer?

Updating your wardrobe for summer can be a tough project. Not only is it terribly time-consuming, but it can be downright expensive. Transitioning from the world of sweaters and scarves into one of sundresses, shorts, and sandals might seem like it calls for a complete fashion overhaul, but that’s just not the case.

Celebrity stylist Joey Tierney—who’s put together red carpet looks for rising style stars like Ashley Madekwe and Rose Byrne, as well as for Britney Spears for her “Oops! I Did It Again” and “Dream Within A Dream” tours—agrees with us. She broke down the only 5 items you need to buy to successfully refresh your wardrobe this summer, and we picked out some affordable options that you can shop now.

1. A great summer stiletto is a must

TRY: Sandal With Stiletto, $99; at Zara





2. A perfectly worn pair of Levis high-waist denim shorts.

TRY: Vintage Levi’s Denim Cutoffs, $48; at Free People

3. An oversized floppy sun hat.

TRY: Straw Fluro Stripe Floppy Hat, $44; at Straw Fluro Stripe Floppy Hat, $44; at Topshop

4. A blousy bohemian top.

TRY: Joie Nira Embroidered Top, $198; at Joie Nira Embroidered Top, $198; at Saks

5. A fun skirt that can transition from day to night.

TRY: Tibi Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $171; at Tibi Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $171; at Net-A-Porter

