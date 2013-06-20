StyleCaster
What's hot
Ask a Stylist: What Are 5 Key Pieces To Buy This Summer?

Meghan Blalock
by
Updating your wardrobe for summer can be a tough project. Not only is it terribly time-consuming, but it can be downright expensive. Transitioning from the world of sweaters and scarves into one of sundresses, shorts, and sandals might seem like it calls for a complete fashion overhaul, but that’s just not the case.

Celebrity stylist Joey Tierneywho’s put together red carpet looks for rising style stars like Ashley Madekwe and Rose Byrneas well as for Britney Spears for her “Oops! I Did It Again” and “Dream Within A Dream” tours—agrees with us. She broke down the only 5 items you need to buy to successfully refresh your wardrobe this summer, and we picked out some affordable options that you can shop now.

1. A great summer stiletto is a must
TRY: Sandal With Stiletto, $99; at Zara

zara sandal

2. A perfectly worn pair of Levis high-waist denim shorts.
TRY: Vintage Levi’s Denim Cutoffs, $48; at Free People

levi's shorts

3. An oversized floppy sun hat.
TRY: Straw Fluro Stripe Floppy Hat, $44; at Topshop
topshop hat
 
4. A blousy bohemian top.
TRY: Joie Nira Embroidered Top, $198; at Saks
bohemian blouse
5. A fun skirt that can transition from day to night.
TRY: Tibi Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $171; at Net-A-Porter
tibi leather skirt
