13 Stress-Free Crop Tops That Aren’t <em>Too</em> Cropped

If the avalanche of crop tops that descended upon spring runways made you recoil in horror, we suggest you reevaluate, and fast. Not only is the short silhouette here to stay, as evidenced by fall and resort collections, but with the proper styling, it’s easier than you think to ooze elegance while exposing a hint of flesh.

This summer, leave the belly-button baring looks to sartorial daredevils like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, and reveal only a slice of your ribcage area by teaming a semi-cropped top with high-waisted bottoms. Since it’s no secret the upper-waist area is often a woman’s favorite body part (read: thinnest), we think it’s high time you got acquainted with the flattering style.

To look pulled-together and polished at a bridal shower or a semi-formal function, gravitate towards tailored styles with preppy or feminine elements—think short boxy crop tops with collars or delicate floral prints. Play with proportion and balance out an abbreviated shirt with a high-waist midi-skirt, slouchy high-rise trousers, or the fashion set’s latest obsession: bermuda shorts.

Dial up the edginess for a summer concert or weekend bash by pairing a loose crop top with high-rise skinny jeans and a pair of stylish sneakers or oxfords.

Click through the gallery to shop 12 chic crop tops that aren’t too cropped to wear confidently all summer.

