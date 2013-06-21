It’s Officially Summer: 5 Easy Ways To Kick Off The Season in Style

What better way to honor the very first day of summer than by highlighting a few easy ways to kick off the season in style? Read on and let us know: how are you planning to start your summer?

1. Add a serious dose of color to your work wardrobe.

It’s bad enough that we no longer get entire summers off (remember those days?), but it’s even worse that most of us have to have to get up and go to work every day during the dog days. One way to make it a bit more bearable? Add a serious shot of color into your work wardrobe. From neon flats, to a chic pair of saturated cropped pants, check out our guide to adding color to your work clothes this summer!

2. Add one daring trend to your repertoire.

This season, why not break out of your ho-hum bubble of denim cutoff and flip-flops and challenge yourself to take on one of summer’s fabulous new trends? A few ideas: crop tops that aren’t too cropped, a cool piece of warm-weather leather (we’re loving this season’s slouchy shorts and structured tees), a wild pair of notice-me summer sneakers, or a sharp set of stark-white shoes. Not only are all these trends stylish, but the’ve all been adapted to suit bargain shoppers (thanks Zara, Topshop, and Forever 21!), so commitment is minimal.

3. Stock up on buzzy novels.

Nothing’s better than tucking into a couple of good books during the dog days of summer. From Reconstructing Amelia—a twisty Gone Girl-like tale set in the world of ritzy Brooklyn private schools to Herman Koch’s brilliant “The Dinner,” which traces the social niceties during a tense dinner between two couples, this year’s literary fiction offerings are stellar. See our 12 favorites here!

4. Change up your beauty routine.

Once the weather heats up, it’s worth paying attention to your skincare routine, as most of don’t need the ultra-heavy products we relied on so fervently during the winter months. For summer, swap out heavy moisturizers and cleansers for products that have lightweight ingredients that’ll hydrate and give a breathable barrier to the skin, such as silicones, squalane, and glycerin.

It’s also fun to change up your makeup routine a little during the summer. Our favorite ways to do it? By picking up a fabulously bright lip color or nail color in bold fuchsia or orange, or applying a stylish swipe of colored eyeliner.

5. Shop smarter

Maybe it’s because the weather’s warmer and those weekend trips require a few new cute outfits, but start-of-summer shopping is an activity we’re probably not alone in anticipating. However, before you bust out that credit card, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when buying for the summer months; small pieces of advice that’ll ensure you get the most bang for your buck and be as comfortable as you can be during the dog days. From how to shop for summer shoes (hint: you need to size up!) to our editor’s genius trick to keep your lipsticks from melting in the heat, see 4 life-changing summer shopping tips here!

