All the Chic Summer Tops Worth Shopping Right Now

I have a top shopping problem. It sounds funny when I articulate it like that, but really—I’m more apt to stock up on blouses, tanks and button-downs than I am to buy literally any other kind of clothing. Though this leaves my wardrobe feeling all kinds of top-heavy (lol), I can’t stop. And the slew of summer tops pervading retailers right now isn’t doing anything to help me curb my habit.
If the spring shopping landscape was great (which it was), the summer shopping landscape is downright phenomenal. Because summer offers everything you loved about spring, but brighter, bolder, punchier. Tie-dye pieces have only gotten campier. Woven textiles have grown looser and more revealing. Puffy sleeves have become more voluminous. And sheer textiles abound. Not to mention, the aughts-y details we’ve come to appreciate in 2019 look kitschier, more fun and a little more self-aware when the sun is shining; rhinestone-adorned crossbody bags look a little less self-serious when layered over your most casual summer duds.
Encapsulated in any summer tops selection is an array of absolutely delightful summer trends. And we have months to enjoy them. Given that, now seems like the worst possible time to kick my top shopping obsession—right?
1. Feels Right Pullover, $88 at Free People
Summer sweatshirts feel a little oxymoronic—but when rendered in such a bright color and fun print, it’s hard not to be on board.
2. Tellin’ You Tube Top, $58 at Free People
Fit for your next night out.
3. For Love & Lemons Rosette Lace Top, $136 at Urban Outfitters
The loveliest crop top I’ve ever laid eyes on.
4. We the Free Tie-Dye Anytime Tank, $58 at Free People
A tie-dye tank sure to remind you of the ocean every time you check yourself out in the mirror.
5. Boutique Extreme Sleeve Shirt, $160 at Topshop
Am I the only one obsessed with bowling shirts?
6. Green Paisley Shirt, $68 at Topshop
A dose of the ’70s that doesn’t feel too retro.
7. Silk Cowl Cami, $68 at Free People
The endlessly trendy slip dress, rendered in summer cami form.
8. Candyd Ruffle Wrap Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters
A wrap top you could layer over anything—or nothing at all.
9. Finders Keepers Hana Floral Twist-Front Cropped Top, $120 at Urban Outfitters
Who said florals had to be exclusively reserved for spring?
10. WRAY Wring Sheer Balloon-Sleeve Cropped Top, $225 at Urban Outfitters
I told you sheer clothes were on the menu this summer.
11. Cora Tunic, $108 at Free People
All kinds of obsessed with this versatile, puff-sleeve tunic.
12. Vintage Stripe Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters
“Monochrome” and “tie-dye” were two words I never thought I’d enjoy seeing together—but, here we are.
13. Sierra Sheer Smocked Crop Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Smocked, puff-sleeved and ever-so-slightly ruffled—oh my.
14. All in My Head Cami, $58 at Free People
A cami that wants to take you everywhere this summer.
15. Priam Colorblocked Blouse, $232 at Anthropologie
Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a puff-sleeve blouse that doubles as a work of art.
16. Palm Springs Tunic, $128 at Free People
A top that doubles as a swim cover-up—and obviously, I’m here for the efficiency.
17. Cecilia Button-Front Peplum Tank Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters
So cute you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it everywhere.
18. Stradivarius Stitch Detail Shirt, $30 at ASOS
Because button-downs are worthwhile investments, no matter the season.
19. Motel Ahena Sparkly Animal Print Tie-Back Top, $46 at Urban Outfitters
See what I mean about the aughts looking a little less self-serious in the summer?
20. Cecilia Corset Top, $98 at Free People
A no-fail silhouette rendered in a no-fail color—yes, please.
21. Tie-Dyed Silk Tunic, $189 at Anthropologie
Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a tie-dye top that drips with elegance.
22. Selene Cropped Sweater Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters
There are so many adorable crop tops on offer I can hardly contain myself.
23. Limited Edition Beaded Top, $59.90 at Zara
In case you wanted to match your top to your favorite beaded bag.
24. Spliced Stripe Oversized T-Shirt, $26 at ASOS
Striped tees are always a good idea.
25. Print Top, $39.90 at Zara
A paisley that feels distinctly contemporary? Hello, gorgeous.
26. Vintage Oversized Hawaiian Shirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Because our collective tropical print obsession isn’t dissipating any time soon.
27. Tie-Dye Box Tee, $88 at Free People
More tie-dye, please.
28. Metallic Plisse Long-Sleeve Top, $40 at ASOS
Summer metallics are absolutely a thing—at least, they are now.
29. Green Abstract Floral Shirt, $68 at Topshop
This tropical print top looks great with or without its matching midi.
30. I.AM.GIA Kiki Cropped Halter Top, $80 at Urban Outfitters
For Saturday nights when it’s too damn hot for real clothes.
31. Jacquard Shirt, $68 at Topshop
Because your work wardrobe deserves a tune-up, too.
32. Date Night Top, $58 at Free People
A classic addition to anyone’s wardrobe.
33. Rails Gingham Wrap Top, $148 at Anthropologie
Your gingham obsession doesn’t have to end when spring does.
34. Bridgette Tie-Back Cropped Top, $24 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters also has matching polka dot bike shorts on offer. You’re welcome.
35. Sweet on You Square-Neck Crop Top, $15 at Nasty Gal
Sure to play well with any bottom in your closet.
36. Zebra Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop
Zebra is an endlessly underrated animal print—and this silky top just wants to rectify that.
37. I.AM.GIA Satin Naomi Ruffle Bustier Top, $90 at Urban Outfitters
Bustier tops are definitely having a moment.
38. Lilac Stripe Boyfriend Shirt, $40 at ASOS
My button-down obsession knows no bounds, OK?
39. One Garden Party Eyelet Top, $98 at Free People
Breathable enough to wear, even when summer’s humidity is at its most oppressive.
40. Limited Edition Beaded Top, $59.90 at Zara
Another beaded top. Because this is 2019—beads are no longer limited to the jewelry-sphere.
41. Stripe Sweatshirt Top, $26 at Topshop
Another top worth integrating into your 9-to-5 rotation.
42. Tearin’ Up My Heart Cropped Tie Top, $25 at Nasty Gal
Tie-front tops aren’t going anywhere any time soon.
43. Finders Keepers Lemonade Denim Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top, $98 at Urban Outfitters
Puffy sleeves, done the denim way.
44. Pink Snake Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop
A summer-friendly take on the enduring snake print trend.
45. Scalloped Knit Top, $25.90 at Zara
Because scalloped hems make everything better.
46. Boutique Mixed Snake Print Silk Shirt, $170 at Topshop
A snake print button-down worth lounging in. (And, you know, wearing to work, too.)
47. Stradivarius Lace Trim Cami, $20 at ASOS
Another cami, because really, can you ever have too many?
48. Jenni Linen Square-Neck Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters
I own a striped crop top just like this, and I’m here to let you know it pairs well with everything.
49. Poplin Top, $29.90 at Zara
For the next time you can’t decide between spaghetti straps and puffy sleeves.
50. Block Color Faux Suede Top, $25.90 at Zara
Zara, casually making colorblocking relevant again.
51. Plaid Cropped Top, $39.90 at Zara
Because you shouldn’t have to wait until fall to get your plaid on.
52. Sasha Shine Cami, $30 at Free People
Can you tell I desperately need to re-up my cami selection?
53. Gidget Top, $88 at Anthropologie
A floral top unlike any you’ve seen in a while.
54. Stradivarius Broderie Stripe T-Shirt, $18 at ASOS
As if T-shirts weren’t already breathable enough, this one comes with holes in it to leave it feeling even breezier.
55. Orla Ruched Tube Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters
The lettuce hem keeps this bandeau feeling incredibly fresh.
56. Floral Belted Plunge Blouse, $55 at Topshop
A nod to 2019’s patchwork trend—without veering into straight-up maximalist territory.
57. Striped Ruffled Top, $29.90 at Zara
Frankly, too cute to pass up.
58. Bershka Printed Wrap Blouse, $30 at ASOS
A little wrap action. A little statement sleeve action. And a whole lot of surprising floral action.
59. Polka Dot Top, $39.90 at Zara
Also available in jumpsuit form, if you just can’t get enough.
60. Out from Under Jojo Oversized Thermal Button-Front Top, $34 at Urban Outfitters
So cozy you’ll want to live in it.
61. Striped Knot-Front Blouse, $60 at Topshop
A statement top, crafted with the office in mind.
62. Premium Camisole, $19.90 at Zara
Such a stunning color.
63. Check Oversized Shirt, $40 at Topshop
Remember, button-downs double as low-key chic pool cover-ups. So their purposes extend far beyond the boardroom.
64. Finders Keepers Rosie Polka Dot Blouse, $130 at Urban Outfitters
There are too many fun details on this delightful blouse to even list.
65. Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara
I mean, it’s a sequin polo. What more do you need to know?
66. Giraffe Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop
Giraffe print will be our new collective obsession—calling it now.
67. Sleeveless Tie-Back Stripe T-Shirt, $19 at ASOS
Sure to stun in all your summer Instagrams.
68. Blue Rose Cropped Blouse, $68 at Topshop
Honestly, nice enough to justify wedding wear (so long as you stock up on the matching skirt, of course).
69. Knot-Front Knitted Crop Top, $28 at ASOS
Cute AF beach Instagrams await.
70. The East Order Floral Button-Front Peplum Blouse, $129 at Urban Outfitters
This print is all kinds of kitschy, and obviously, I love it.
71. Hang Ten Space Dye Cinched Cropped Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Is anyone else really into space dye right now? No one? Just me?
72. Curve Relaxed Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $23 at ASOS
The kind of tie-dye shirt you dreamt of DIY-ing in your backyard.
73. Ditsy Print Smock Top, $29 at ASOS
Daisies are all kinds of cute.
