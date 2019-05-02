All the Chic Summer Tops Worth Shopping Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I have a top shopping problem. It sounds funny when I articulate it like that, but really—I’m more apt to stock up on blouses, tanks and button-downs than I am to buy literally any other kind of clothing. Though this leaves my wardrobe feeling all kinds of top-heavy (lol), I can’t stop. And the slew of summer tops pervading retailers right now isn’t doing anything to help me curb my habit.

If the spring shopping landscape was great (which it was), the summer shopping landscape is downright phenomenal. Because summer offers everything you loved about spring, but brighter, bolder, punchier. Tie-dye pieces have only gotten campier. Woven textiles have grown looser and more revealing. Puffy sleeves have become more voluminous. And sheer textiles abound. Not to mention, the aughts-y details we’ve come to appreciate in 2019 look kitschier, more fun and a little more self-aware when the sun is shining; rhinestone-adorned crossbody bags look a little less self-serious when layered over your most casual summer duds.

Encapsulated in any summer tops selection is an array of absolutely delightful summer trends. And we have months to enjoy them. Given that, now seems like the worst possible time to kick my top shopping obsession—right?

1. Feels Right Pullover, $88 at Free People

Summer sweatshirts feel a little oxymoronic—but when rendered in such a bright color and fun print, it’s hard not to be on board.

2. Tellin’ You Tube Top, $58 at Free People

Fit for your next night out.

3. For Love & Lemons Rosette Lace Top, $136 at Urban Outfitters

The loveliest crop top I’ve ever laid eyes on.

4. We the Free Tie-Dye Anytime Tank, $58 at Free People

A tie-dye tank sure to remind you of the ocean every time you check yourself out in the mirror.

5. Boutique Extreme Sleeve Shirt, $160 at Topshop

Am I the only one obsessed with bowling shirts?

6. Green Paisley Shirt, $68 at Topshop

A dose of the ’70s that doesn’t feel too retro.

7. Silk Cowl Cami, $68 at Free People

The endlessly trendy slip dress, rendered in summer cami form.

8. Candyd Ruffle Wrap Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A wrap top you could layer over anything—or nothing at all.

9. Finders Keepers Hana Floral Twist-Front Cropped Top, $120 at Urban Outfitters

Who said florals had to be exclusively reserved for spring?

10. WRAY Wring Sheer Balloon-Sleeve Cropped Top, $225 at Urban Outfitters

I told you sheer clothes were on the menu this summer.

11. Cora Tunic, $108 at Free People

All kinds of obsessed with this versatile, puff-sleeve tunic.

12. Vintage Stripe Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

“Monochrome” and “tie-dye” were two words I never thought I’d enjoy seeing together—but, here we are.

13. Sierra Sheer Smocked Crop Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked, puff-sleeved and ever-so-slightly ruffled—oh my.

14. All in My Head Cami, $58 at Free People

A cami that wants to take you everywhere this summer.

15. Priam Colorblocked Blouse, $232 at Anthropologie

Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a puff-sleeve blouse that doubles as a work of art.

16. Palm Springs Tunic, $128 at Free People

A top that doubles as a swim cover-up—and obviously, I’m here for the efficiency.

17. Cecilia Button-Front Peplum Tank Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

So cute you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it everywhere.

18. Stradivarius Stitch Detail Shirt, $30 at ASOS

Because button-downs are worthwhile investments, no matter the season.

19. Motel Ahena Sparkly Animal Print Tie-Back Top, $46 at Urban Outfitters

See what I mean about the aughts looking a little less self-serious in the summer?

20. Cecilia Corset Top, $98 at Free People

A no-fail silhouette rendered in a no-fail color—yes, please.

21. Tie-Dyed Silk Tunic, $189 at Anthropologie

Leave it to Anthropologie to craft a tie-dye top that drips with elegance.

22. Selene Cropped Sweater Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

There are so many adorable crop tops on offer I can hardly contain myself.

23. Limited Edition Beaded Top, $59.90 at Zara

In case you wanted to match your top to your favorite beaded bag.

24. Spliced Stripe Oversized T-Shirt, $26 at ASOS

Striped tees are always a good idea.

25. Print Top, $39.90 at Zara

A paisley that feels distinctly contemporary? Hello, gorgeous.

26. Vintage Oversized Hawaiian Shirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Because our collective tropical print obsession isn’t dissipating any time soon.

27. Tie-Dye Box Tee, $88 at Free People

More tie-dye, please.

28. Metallic Plisse Long-Sleeve Top, $40 at ASOS

Summer metallics are absolutely a thing—at least, they are now.

29. Green Abstract Floral Shirt, $68 at Topshop

This tropical print top looks great with or without its matching midi.

30. I.AM.GIA Kiki Cropped Halter Top, $80 at Urban Outfitters

For Saturday nights when it’s too damn hot for real clothes.

31. Jacquard Shirt, $68 at Topshop

Because your work wardrobe deserves a tune-up, too.

32. Date Night Top, $58 at Free People

A classic addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

33. Rails Gingham Wrap Top, $148 at Anthropologie

Your gingham obsession doesn’t have to end when spring does.

34. Bridgette Tie-Back Cropped Top, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters also has matching polka dot bike shorts on offer. You’re welcome.

35. Sweet on You Square-Neck Crop Top, $15 at Nasty Gal

Sure to play well with any bottom in your closet.

36. Zebra Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop

Zebra is an endlessly underrated animal print—and this silky top just wants to rectify that.

37. I.AM.GIA Satin Naomi Ruffle Bustier Top, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Bustier tops are definitely having a moment.

38. Lilac Stripe Boyfriend Shirt, $40 at ASOS

My button-down obsession knows no bounds, OK?

39. One Garden Party Eyelet Top, $98 at Free People

Breathable enough to wear, even when summer’s humidity is at its most oppressive.

40. Limited Edition Beaded Top, $59.90 at Zara

Another beaded top. Because this is 2019—beads are no longer limited to the jewelry-sphere.

41. Stripe Sweatshirt Top, $26 at Topshop

Another top worth integrating into your 9-to-5 rotation.

42. Tearin’ Up My Heart Cropped Tie Top, $25 at Nasty Gal

Tie-front tops aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

43. Finders Keepers Lemonade Denim Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top, $98 at Urban Outfitters

Puffy sleeves, done the denim way.

44. Pink Snake Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop

A summer-friendly take on the enduring snake print trend.

45. Scalloped Knit Top, $25.90 at Zara

Because scalloped hems make everything better.

46. Boutique Mixed Snake Print Silk Shirt, $170 at Topshop

A snake print button-down worth lounging in. (And, you know, wearing to work, too.)

47. Stradivarius Lace Trim Cami, $20 at ASOS

Another cami, because really, can you ever have too many?

48. Jenni Linen Square-Neck Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters

I own a striped crop top just like this, and I’m here to let you know it pairs well with everything.

49. Poplin Top, $29.90 at Zara

For the next time you can’t decide between spaghetti straps and puffy sleeves.

50. Block Color Faux Suede Top, $25.90 at Zara

Zara, casually making colorblocking relevant again.

51. Plaid Cropped Top, $39.90 at Zara

Because you shouldn’t have to wait until fall to get your plaid on.

52. Sasha Shine Cami, $30 at Free People

Can you tell I desperately need to re-up my cami selection?

53. Gidget Top, $88 at Anthropologie

A floral top unlike any you’ve seen in a while.

54. Stradivarius Broderie Stripe T-Shirt, $18 at ASOS

As if T-shirts weren’t already breathable enough, this one comes with holes in it to leave it feeling even breezier.

55. Orla Ruched Tube Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

The lettuce hem keeps this bandeau feeling incredibly fresh.

56. Floral Belted Plunge Blouse, $55 at Topshop

A nod to 2019’s patchwork trend—without veering into straight-up maximalist territory.

57. Striped Ruffled Top, $29.90 at Zara

Frankly, too cute to pass up.

58. Bershka Printed Wrap Blouse, $30 at ASOS

A little wrap action. A little statement sleeve action. And a whole lot of surprising floral action.

59. Polka Dot Top, $39.90 at Zara

Also available in jumpsuit form, if you just can’t get enough.

60. Out from Under Jojo Oversized Thermal Button-Front Top, $34 at Urban Outfitters

So cozy you’ll want to live in it.

61. Striped Knot-Front Blouse, $60 at Topshop

A statement top, crafted with the office in mind.

62. Premium Camisole, $19.90 at Zara

Such a stunning color.

63. Check Oversized Shirt, $40 at Topshop

Remember, button-downs double as low-key chic pool cover-ups. So their purposes extend far beyond the boardroom.

64. Finders Keepers Rosie Polka Dot Blouse, $130 at Urban Outfitters

There are too many fun details on this delightful blouse to even list.

65. Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara

I mean, it’s a sequin polo. What more do you need to know?

66. Giraffe Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop

Giraffe print will be our new collective obsession—calling it now.

67. Sleeveless Tie-Back Stripe T-Shirt, $19 at ASOS

Sure to stun in all your summer Instagrams.

68. Blue Rose Cropped Blouse, $68 at Topshop

Honestly, nice enough to justify wedding wear (so long as you stock up on the matching skirt, of course).

69. Knot-Front Knitted Crop Top, $28 at ASOS

Cute AF beach Instagrams await.

70. The East Order Floral Button-Front Peplum Blouse, $129 at Urban Outfitters

This print is all kinds of kitschy, and obviously, I love it.

71. Hang Ten Space Dye Cinched Cropped Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Is anyone else really into space dye right now? No one? Just me?

72. Curve Relaxed Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $23 at ASOS

The kind of tie-dye shirt you dreamt of DIY-ing in your backyard.

73. Ditsy Print Smock Top, $29 at ASOS

Daisies are all kinds of cute.

