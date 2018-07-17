StyleCaster
5 Top Trends to Try if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder

5 Top Trends to Try if You’re Sick of Off-the-Shoulder

5 Top Trends to Try if You’re Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

After years of dresses getting all the glory, the past few seasons have seen tops make a triumphant return. The thing is, that triumphant return involved a lot of off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Don’t get me wrong, an off-the-shoulder top can easily dress up your favorite pair of denim cutoffs or make your go-to mini skirt look a lot more exciting. But doesn’t it seem like we’ve gotten a bit overzealous with the whole off-the-shoulder thing recently? (Maybe, just maybe, we didn’t need all those cut-out sweaters—just a thought.)

MORE: 13 of the Best Undergarments to Wear with Summer White Linens

I’ve of the mind that everything is best in moderation, even delightfully trendy off-the-shoulder tops. So this summer, I’m forcing myself to try something new.

Here, we break down five essential summer trends worth taking for a spin this season. From the crisp white blouses you’ve no doubt spotted every Insta-girl wearing to the easy shirred tanks that are comfy enough for all those midday feasts of tacos and guac (#priorities), you’re sure to find something that’ll lure you away from that go-to off-the-shoulder blouse.

Click through the gallery below to shop our favorites.

STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Smocked Top

This ultra-feminine trend has grown up a lot since the early aughts. These days, the stretchy style is the perfect partner for your crisp summer whites.

Tanya Taylor Emilia smocked top, $325 at Intermix

Photo: Intermix.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Smocked Top

H&M smocked peplum top, $18 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Smocked Top

Moussy square-neck puff-sleeve top, $85 at Moussy

Photo: Moussy
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Smocked Top

Eloquii smocked waist peplum top, $75 at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Smocked Top

Ganni Maryville gingham cotton-poplin top, $80 at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse

Designers have turned en masse to vintage lingerie for inspiration this summer, as you may have noticed from the parade of white broderie lace and cotton voile tops in your Instagram feed.

Get in on the trend by pairing a romantic bustier or puff-sleeve blouse with your favorite distressed denim.

Reformation Catania top, $128 at Reformation

Photo: Reformation.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse

Orseund Iris Victorian cotton top, $445 at Orseund Iris

Photo: Orseund Iris.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse

Lane Bryant embroidered peasant top, $60 at Lane Bryant

Photo: Lane Bryant.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse

Bershka blouse with puffy sleeves, $36 at Bershka

Photo: Bershka.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Vintage-Inspired White Blouse

Line and Dot Chaima top, $76 at Line and Dot

Photo: Line and Dot.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Polo Shirt

For a look that's just the right side of geek-chic, pair a preppy polo with a slinky midi skirt in a contrasting hue.

Tory Sport Performance Merino Jacquard polo, $198 at Tory Sport

Photo: Tory Sport.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Polo Shirt

Topshop Ottoman polo T-Shirt, $45 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Polo Shirt

Lacoste Pique polo, $98 at Lacoste

Photo: Lacoste.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Polo Shirt

Oak + Fort T-shirt, $38 at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Polo Shirt

No. 21 floral lace polo shirt, $470 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Drawstring Top

Typically a sportswear staple, drawstrings have taken a sophisticated turn this season on styles better suited to dinner and drinks.

Pixie Market Siam top, $99 at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Drawstring Top

COS cotton-silk top with drawstring, $115 at COS

Photo: COS.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Drawstring Top

Kiln adjustable tie top, $245 at Kiln

Photo: Kiln.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Drawstring Top

Victoria Beckham cut-out sleeve tee, $195 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Drawstring Top

Lela Rose checked silk-chiffon top, $695 at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Tie-Front Top

On a sweltering mid-summer Saturday, who wants to put on anything more than a barely-there top? As a bonus, you can layer the skimpier styles over a T-shirt for a more covered-up look.

Donni Linen Babe top, $79 at Donni

Photo: Donni.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Tie-Front Top

Lisa Says Gah Capri linen tie top, $70 at Lisa Says Gah

Photo: Lisa Says Gah.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Tie-Front Top

Toit Volant Lilly Rose top, $159 at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Tie-Front Top

Zara Knotted Rustic top, $40 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | 5 Summer Top Trends to Wear if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
Tie-Front Top

New Look Curve tie-front button-down blouse, $37 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.

