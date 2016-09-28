The Street Style Guide to Transitioning Your Footwear Into Fall

Open-toed shoes may not be everyone’s cup of tea—there’s a certain level of foot maintenance and self-confidence involved with wearing sandals (especially for those living in urban situations). But when it comes to footwear, everyone can agree on the practicality and functionality of close-toed shoes.
With autumn at our heels, we’re gladly bidding adieu to our lived-in summer shoes for fresh pairs of booties, chunky heels, and mules. For a primer on the best styles to add to cart, click ahead for the effortless summer-to-fall street style looks to emulate, and the close-toed shoes needed to pull them off from footwear mecca DSW.
Here’s to getting the crispest season kicked off on the right foot.
Take the midi sundress into fall with heeled booties and a longline jacket.
Marc Fisher Saint Chelsea Boot, $99.95; at DSW
Here's proof that opaque tights with grandma heels can still feel chicly modern.
CL by Laundry Anete Pump, $39.95; at DSW
Transition your wardrobe palette into fall by experimenting with muted safari colors.
Chinese Laundry Katherine Western Bootie, $69.95; at DSW
A done-up look can pass as surprisingly casual with the right low-heeled Chelsea boots.
Crown Vintage Lachlan Chelsea Boot, $69.95; at DSW
Layer a long-sleeved shirt under that summer slip dress, and swap out your sandals for mules.
Franco Sarto Brylee Mule, $59.95; at DSW
Know your proportions: Here, a longline jacket is layered over a cropped shirt over a longer button-down. Cuffed pants that hit right above the ankle give the booties time to shine.
Indigo Rd. Chant Western Bootie, $44.95; at DSW
Mary-Jane heels can still maintain a grown-up edge when paired with a mini skirt and sweatshirt.
Mix No. 6 Asuviel Pump, $39.95; at DSW
Subtly break up a head-to-toe "camel brown" outfit with simple, sharp black accents.
Unisa Ressie Bootie, $49.95; at DSW
Instantly autumn-ize your look with ankle-covered booties and a slouchy sweater vest.
Franco Sarto Orena Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
This look can even work for the office, as long as you've got toe-covered suede booties.
Lucky Brand Brolley Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
