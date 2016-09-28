The Street Style Guide to Transitioning Your Footwear Into Fall

Open-toed shoes may not be everyone’s cup of tea—there’s a certain level of foot maintenance and self-confidence involved with wearing sandals (especially for those living in urban situations). But when it comes to footwear, everyone can agree on the practicality and functionality of close-toed shoes.

With autumn at our heels, we’re gladly bidding adieu to our lived-in summer shoes for fresh pairs of booties, chunky heels, and mules. For a primer on the best styles to add to cart, click ahead for the effortless summer-to-fall street style looks to emulate, and the close-toed shoes needed to pull them off from footwear mecca DSW.

Here’s to getting the crispest season kicked off on the right foot.