The Street Style Guide to Transitioning Your Footwear Into Fall

Photo: Getty Images

Open-toed shoes may not be everyone’s cup of tea—there’s a certain level of foot maintenance and self-confidence involved with wearing sandals (especially for those living in urban situations). But when it comes to footwear, everyone can agree on the practicality and functionality of close-toed shoes.

MORE: 17 Transitional Dresses to Wear From Now Through Fall

With autumn at our heels, we’re gladly bidding adieu to our lived-in summer shoes for fresh pairs of booties, chunky heels, and mules. For a primer on the best styles to add to cart, click ahead for the effortless summer-to-fall street style looks to emulate, and the close-toed shoes needed to pull them off from footwear mecca DSW.

MORE: 33 Styling Tricks to Steal from the Fall Runways

Here’s to getting the crispest season kicked off on the right foot.

1 of 20

Take the midi sundress into fall with heeled booties and a longline jacket.

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Fisher Saint Chelsea Boot, $99.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Here's proof that opaque tights with grandma heels can still feel chicly modern.

Photo: Getty Images

CL by Laundry Anete Pump, $39.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Transition your wardrobe palette into fall by experimenting with muted safari colors.

Photo: Getty Images

Chinese Laundry Katherine Western Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

A done-up look can pass as surprisingly casual with the right low-heeled Chelsea boots.

Photo: Getty Images

Crown Vintage Lachlan Chelsea Boot, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Layer a long-sleeved shirt under that summer slip dress, and swap out your sandals for mules.

Photo: Getty Images

Franco Sarto Brylee Mule, $59.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Know your proportions: Here, a longline jacket is layered over a cropped shirt over a longer button-down. Cuffed pants that hit right above the ankle give the booties time to shine.

Photo: Getty Images

Indigo Rd. Chant Western Bootie, $44.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Mary-Jane heels can still maintain a grown-up edge when paired with a mini skirt and sweatshirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Mix No. 6 Asuviel Pump, $39.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Subtly break up a head-to-toe "camel brown" outfit with simple, sharp black accents.

Photo: Getty Images

Unisa Ressie Bootie, $49.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Instantly autumn-ize your look with ankle-covered booties and a slouchy sweater vest.

Photo: Getty Images

Franco Sarto Orena Bootie, $89.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

This look can even work for the office, as long as you've got toe-covered suede booties.

Photo: Getty Images

Lucky Brand Brolley Bootie, $89.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

