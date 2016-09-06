StyleCaster
Share

17 Transitional Dresses to Wear From Now Through Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Transitional Dresses to Wear From Now Through Fall

by
17 Transitional Dresses to Wear From Now Through Fall
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

At the ripe old age of 26, I figure there are a few areas in which I’ve mastered the art of delayed gratification: I can resist snacking on whatever’s in my fridge while I’m cooking dinner (having learned from experience that this usually means I won’t eat the latter), I can turn off the TV at 1 a.m. when I’m just one episode short of finishing a series (even if it means I spend the whole next day thinking about The Night Of), and I can make my bed in the morning knowing that I’ll really, really appreciate it when I come home.

One exception to these baby steps toward maturity is shopping: If I buy a new dress, jacket, or pair of shoes, I pretty much have to wear them the next day. I can’t help it. Why spend money on something if you’re not immediately compelled to put it on your body, right?

MORE: Fall Wish Lists: What 8 STYLECASTER Editors Are Dying to Buy This Season

Of course, this means I’ve missed out on sample-sale deals for winter coats in June and swimsuits in December, but I’ve made my peace with it. Right now, though, it’s a tricky time: the arrival of fall fashion means that leather jackets and turtleneck sweaters are beckoning to be taken home, but AccuWeather is telling me to expect temps in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

One of the few pieces I feel OK about shopping is transitional dresses that can easily be worn from summer to fall: pinafore styles that will work with a T-shirt now and a thermal later, lightweight shifts with sleeves that won’t suffocate on the subway, and airy midi dresses that will stay in heavy rotation year round. In a solid color or a print that doesn’t instantly connote any particular season, they’re a low-risk way to get in on fall shopping without having to wait around.

MORE: 33 Genius Styling Tricks to Steal from the Fall Runways

Ahead, shop 17 transitional dresses—one for every day from now till fall.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Courier Shirtdress, $98; at Madewell

V-Neck Jersey Dress, $89; at COS

Flared Sleeve Dress, $99.90; at Eloquii

Ulla Johnson Edda Dress, $483; at Shopbop

New Revival Beverly Shoulder Tie Ribbed Fit-and-Flare Dress, $119; at Pixie Market

Babaton Haywood Dress, $165; at Aritzia

Mid Tea Dress in Animal Print, $62; at ASOS

Diane von Furstenberg Maggy Dress, $368; at Matches Fashion

Open Back Midi Dress, $87; at Warehouse

Long-Sleeve Keyhole Dress, $128; at Banana Republic

Printed Bib Ribbon Dress, $695; at Coach

Ellery Flared Dress, $760; at Farfetch

Print Drop-Waist Dress, $59.95; at Gap

Derek Lam Bell Sleeve Drip Dot Pattern Dress, $1,695; at Intermix

Casey Dress Cordury, $245; at Lykke Wulf

Ace & Jig Red Cotton Stripe Sleeveless Dress, $370; at Avenue 32

Velvet Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now

25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share