Summer Sweaters Are a Thing and Here’s Proof You Need One

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve ever been at the beach past 5 p.m., or gone to a rooftop party during sunset, or been to a restaurant with a generous flow of air conditioning, you know how quickly a 92-degree day can dissipate into a 60-something degree night—or a very chilly dinner date. And sure, you could carry around a jacket with you—there’s no harm in that, so long as it doesn’t totally clash with the rest of your outfit—or you could invest in a summer sweater.

Unlike the chunky, thick-knit wool sweaters you wore all winter long, the best summer sweaters are typically lightweight, loose-knit, and highly portable: They’re great for tying around your waist or stuffing in your bag during the day, and look just as stylish atop a bathing suit and shorts or a breezy summer dress. (The perfect summer sweater truly comes in handy should someone ask to go accompany them on an impromptu sailing trip.)

To make sure you’re prepared for anything that comes your way this season, we found 17 summer sweaters to scoop up for the chilly winter nights ahead.

Summer Sweaters-Everlane The Cashmere V Neck
Everlane The Cashmere V-Neck

Everlane The Cashmere V-Neck, $120; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane
Summer Sweaters-Wilfred Blanchard Sweater
Wilfred Blanchard Sweater

Wilfred Blanchard Sweater, $125; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Summer Sweaters-Zara Oversized Sweater
Zara Oversized Sweater

Zara Oversized Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Summer Sweaters-Achro Round Neck Ribbed Knit Sweather
Achro Round Neck Ribbed Knit Sweater

Achro Round Neck Ribbed Knit Sweater, $89; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Garmentory
Summer Sweaters-A.P.C Westward Sweater
A.P.C. Westward Sweater

A.P.C. Westward Sweater, $265; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Summer Sweaters-Mango Braided Cord Sweater
Mango Braided Cord Sweater

Mango Braided Cord Sweater, $35.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango
Summer Sweaters-Eckhaus Latta Vented Cropped Sweater
Eckhaus Latta Vented Cropped Sweater

Eckhaus Latta Vented Cropped Sweater, $340; at Eckhaus Latta

 

Photo: Eckhaus Latta
Summer Sweaters-Genuine People Striped Knit Sweater
Genuine People Striped Knit Sweater

Genuine People Striped Knit Sweater, $79; at Genuine People

 

Photo: Genuine People
Summer Sweaters-Made Mustard Puff Sleeve Top
Made Mustard Puff Sleeve Top

Made Mustard Puff Sleeve Top, $69; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Summer Sweaters-Hesperios Wool Ballerina Crop Top
Hesperios Wool Ballerina Crop Top

Hesperios Wool Ballerina Crop Top, $240; at Hesperioes

Photo: Hesperios
Summer Sweaters-Lauren Manoogian Net Pullover in Curry
Lauren Manoogian Net Pullover in Curry

Lauren Manoogian Net Pullover in Curry, $390; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Summer Sweaters-Reformation Vintage Sweatshirt
Reformation Vintage Sweatshirt

Reformation Vintage Sweatshirt, $48; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation
Summer Sweaters-Theory Cashmere Slouchy Sweater
Theory Cashmere Slouchy Sweater

Theory Cashmere Slouchy Sweater, $170; at Theory

 

Photo: Theory

