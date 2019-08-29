How to Wear a Sweater When It’s Still Low-Key Hot Outside

Scroll To See More Images
There’s no article of clothing I love more than a cute AF sweater, y’all. Unfortunately, it always seems to take forever for the weather to cool off enough for me to wear a sweater—and all my other fall garb—comfortably. But, I’ve discovered there are actually ways to to work around the sweltering heat and create summer sweater outfits that won’t cause you to faint in the middle of the road. Wearing a sweater during the summer seems a little contradictory, but there are so many cute outfits you can recreate to transition yourself from the heat into the (eventual) cool days of autumn.
Whether it’s pairing your favorite knit pullover with a midi skirt or throwing a huge sweater on over bike shorts, there are myriad ways to wear sweaters when it’s hot outside. I won’t get into how scary climate change is (Although, please do your research! We should all try to stay informed.) but I’m sure we all can’t help but notice how much longer the heat lasts—even into the beginning of fall. And, because fall doesn’t officially begin until September 23, there are still plenty of warm days ahead of us.
Before you put all your sweaters into storage until October, try out some of these street style-approved summer sweater outfits. You might be surprised just how easy it is to repurpose your fall wardrobe for days when it’s hot outside.