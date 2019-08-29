How to Wear a Sweater When It’s Still Low-Key Hot Outside

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no article of clothing I love more than a cute AF sweater, y’all. Unfortunately, it always seems to take forever for the weather to cool off enough for me to wear a sweater—and all my other fall garb—comfortably. But, I’ve discovered there are actually ways to to work around the sweltering heat and create summer sweater outfits that won’t cause you to faint in the middle of the road. Wearing a sweater during the summer seems a little contradictory, but there are so many cute outfits you can recreate to transition yourself from the heat into the (eventual) cool days of autumn.

Whether it’s pairing your favorite knit pullover with a midi skirt or throwing a huge sweater on over bike shorts, there are myriad ways to wear sweaters when it’s hot outside. I won’t get into how scary climate change is (Although, please do your research! We should all try to stay informed.) but I’m sure we all can’t help but notice how much longer the heat lasts—even into the beginning of fall. And, because fall doesn’t officially begin until September 23, there are still plenty of warm days ahead of us.

Before you put all your sweaters into storage until October, try out some of these street style-approved summer sweater outfits. You might be surprised just how easy it is to repurpose your fall wardrobe for days when it’s hot outside.

1. Pullover Sweater + White Midi Skirt

2. Long Pullover Sweater + Bike Shorts

3. Striped Pullover Sweater + Denim Shorts

4. Neon Pullover Sweater + Bright Pants

5. Pullover Sweater + Denim Skirt

6. Patterned Pullover Sweater + Light Denim Shorts

7. Pullover Sweater + Plaid Midi Skirt

8. Pullover Sweater + Mini Skirt + Blazer

9. Wrap Sweater + Sheer Bodysuit + Jeans

10. Pullover Sweater + Denim Shorts + Teddy Coat (for chilly nights)

11. Pullover Sweater + Animal Print Skirt

12. Oversized Sweater + Slitty Skirt

13. Cropped Sweater + Maxi Skirt

14. Striped Sweater + Shorts + Tights

15. Oversized Sweater + Statement Skirt

16. Oversized Sweater + Floral Skirt

17. Chunky Sweater Dress + Boots

18. Chunky Pullover Sweater + White Cut-Off Shorts

19. Cropped Sweater + Bike Shorts

20. Pullover Sweater + Animal Print Mini Skirt

21. Cardigan + No Shirt

22. Cardigan + Preppy Skirt

23. Logomania

24. Cropped Cardigan + Jeans

25. Cropped Cardigan + Floral Midi Skirt