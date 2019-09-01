How to Survive Wearing a Suit in the Summer Heat—like the Total Boss Lady You Are

Whether you’re a professional, an entrepreneur or just generally a boss lady, wearing a suit just might land you the job/salary/respect you so deserve. It sounds all great and dandy—how putting on a power suit can instantly empower you— but tossing on a suit in the hottest month of the summer just doesn’t sound that appealing, which begs the question: How do you style summer suits for women? Welp, I’m here to explore.

Luckily, so many of our favorite brands respect the hustle and know just how important keeping a professional appearance is for many of us in today’s world. With that being said, they’re also creating summer-friendly suits—suits that are made of lightweight material, feature shorts instead of pants, or are made up of a color palette that will totally make a splash. It’s easier to find the perfect summer suit than you thought.

For me, personally, I’m in a position where I don’t have to wear a suit (I own my own business and work from home, score!). But when I need a pick-me-up or want to feel like a straight-up boss babe, suits are always my go-to. In typical millennial fashion, I decided to dress down these suits to show how they can be easily worn to work (duh, they’re suits), to a meeting, or even to drinks after work. Scroll through to see how I’m styling summer suits.

Blazer: Lulus | Pants: Lulus | Sandals: Lulus | Sunglasses: Lulus (similar) | Hat: Lack of Color

For evenings or summer days that aren’t too hot, this suit can surely spice things up. The bold red hue instantly screams SUMMER to me because I always gravitate towards brighter colors in the sunnier months. I got a little risqué with this look by totally ditching a top and opting for a long, layered necklace instead. Popped on a fun pair of snake print sandals and some red sunnies, and I was good to go.

Blazer: Missguided | Skirt: Missguided | Tank: Missguided | Hat: Lack of Color | Heels: Lulus

Pale blue has never really been my color, but after a good summer full of beach roasting, this tan made me fall deep in love with the color of this suit. While the skirt may be too short (depending on where you work), this blazer can be easily worn with a simple pair of high-waisted, tailored pants. I paired my set with a cherub tank—because what other way to make things look younger and more modern? And because I believe that a good wide-brim hat can complete nearly any look, I topped off my summer suit outfit with one from my favorite hat brand Lack of Color.

Blazer: PrettyLittleThing | Shorts: PrettyLittleThing | Shirt + Belt: thrifted, writer’s own | Sandals: Franco Sarto

When it’s just too damn hot outside, I see no reason not to sport some shorts. These lightweight corduroy shorts pair so well with the matching sage blazer—I didn’t think I’d ever want to take them off. I loved adding in this fun, vintage blouse for some seriously extra color to coordinate with the sandals. The best part? This suit can easily be worn in the spring as well because these pastels SCREAM April-appropriate.