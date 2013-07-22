Summer Street Style Straight From New York City

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

We took to the streets on a recent hot day and snapped several well-dressed denizens, and even an off-duty mega-model or two (ahem, Hyoni Kang.)

Click through the gallery for some inspiring street style, and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

All photos by Jenny Norris