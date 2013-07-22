Summer Street Style Straight From New York City

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.
We took to the streets on a recent hot day and snapped several well-dressed denizens, and even an off-duty mega-model or two (ahem, Hyoni Kang.)
Click through the gallery for some inspiring street style, and let us know: Which look is your favorite?
All photos by Jenny Norris
Name: Ella
What do you do? I'm a model from New Zealand
What are you wearing? A jacket and shorts from Alice Mccall, an Australian designer.
Names: Julian and Blake
What do you both do? Musicians
Blake, what are you wearing? A vintage jumper and jewelry
Name: Hyoni Kang
Occupation: Model
Where did you get your overalls? Topshop
Name: Alex
What do you do? I work for Dior Homme
What are you wearing? An Acne top
Names: Montgomery and Saidiya
What do you guys do? A writer and an eye doctor
Name: Xuan
Who makes your cool bag? Issey Miyake
Name: Eunice
What do you do? I'm a dancer and a stylist
Where did you get your top? Forever 21
Name: Kelcie
Anything to tell us about your outfit? I'm wearing a Tanya Taylor blouse
Name: Kate
Where did you get your dress? It's vintage
Where did you get that dress? In South Africa