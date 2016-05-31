50 Street-Style-Approved Outfit Ideas to Steal This Summer

Ah, summer—the season of rooftop barbecues, rosé by the gallon, and FOMO-inducing Instagrams from friends’ beach vacations. It’s still early days, so we’re very much in eager anticipation mode—give us a few months before the sweat-drenched commutes, awkward sunburns, and relentless mosquito bites really start to get to us—but we have found ourselves standing in front of our closets on several occasions recently thinking, What the hell did I even wear last summer?

Exciting as it is, the prospect of three-plus months of tightsless, jacketless living can be a little bit daunting at first. And so, in the interest of staving off the inevitable denim cutoff rut—and I say this as a vocal proponent of jean shorts—we’ve compiled some of the best summer street style we could find for outfit inspiration to last you through fall.

Ahead, you’ll find warm-weather staples such as wrap dresses, señorita tops, baseball caps, and eyelet lace—and, yes, a pair of denim cutoffs or two—styled perfectly for all your summer adventures.