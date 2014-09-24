6 Summer Staples You Absolutely Can Wear in the Fall

Fall is upon us, but that’s no excuse to pack away your beloved summer staples. In fact, with some creative thinking, certain summery pieces can carry you all the way through winter.

Here are six undeniable warm-weather must-haves—and proof that they work brilliantly when when temperatures start to plummet.

Denim shorts

Sure, denim cutoffs are the quintessential summer staple, but they also look amazing—and appropriate—in the fall when they’re styled around seasonal pieces. Wear yours with opaque black tights and covered-up tops like a blouse and tailored blazer, or an oversized sweater. Add ankle boots, lace-ups, or a sleek pair of pointy loafers, and you’re set.

Photo: Anne Ziegler/Elle

Kimonos

It’s small-minded to think kimonos are strictly for summer simply because they evoke boho visions of frolicking in the Coachella desert. They actually can be quite glamorous during the fall and winter, especially when they’re made from silk, suede, or have velvet accents. From there, add leather leggings, skinny jeans, or pencil skirts. If you really want to up your kimono’s seasonal game, layer a button down or slim turtleneck underneath. So chic!

Photo: Style Heroine

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Cotton breton stripe shirts

Lightweight nautical striped shirts look eternally chic even when they’re not paired with summery shorts, sandals, and beach towns. Keep yours out, and wear it all fall under a moto jacket, trench, long cardigan, or blazer; or over a crisp button-down.

Photo: See Anna Jane

A shirtdress

While crisp cotton shirtdresses are a staple throughout the summer, they also have a place in the fall. Style it as you would a regular button-down—over a turtleneck or under a sweater. You can’t go wrong either way, and black tights, boots, and a belt only make it all the more seasonal. If you’re looking for something a little more luxe, try a silk shirtdress, styled the same way.

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar

Photo: Michael Kors

White Jeans

We’ve got no time for dated fashion rules that mandate thou shalt not wear white jeans after Labor Day—nor do a number of street style stars, bloggers, and editors, who regularly pair stark-white skinnies with things like slouchy turtleneck sweaters, boots, and overcoats all fall and winter. So modern.

Photo: Johanna Olsson

White shoes

Same goes for white shoes: If the silhouette is seasonal—think an ankle boot, a sleek pointy loafer, or a clean pump—they’ll look remarkably fresh all fall and winter.

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: We Wore What