15 Easy, Not-at-All Boring Ways to Eat Summer Squash Before It’s Gone

by
Summer squash recipe
Photo: Dishing up the Dirt

We’re all about savoring every day of summer and the fresh produce that comes with it (see: what to make Labor Day weekend), and summer squash—a.k.a. squash that’s harvested while immature, meaning it’s still super tender—is one of the season’s finer veggies.

As an excellent source of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, folate, zinc, and tons of other nutrients, it also tastes delicious and is really easy to cook with.

Ahead, you’ll find 15 awesome ideas for how to cook with summer squash, from super-simple veggie bowls to spiralized noodles, sandwiches, tarts, and more. Pick one and hit your local produce aisle to grab some summer squash before the season ends.

Summer Squash Veggie Bowl
Summer Squash Veggie Bowl

Dishing up the Dirt

Lemon and Herb Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Shrimp
Lemon and Herb Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Shrimp

Eat Yourself Skinny

Summer Squash and Ricotta Galette
Summer Squash and Ricotta Galette

Beard and Bonnet

 

Grilled Summer Squash Sandwiches with Tomato Basil Mayo
Grilled Summer Squash Sandwiches with Tomato Basil Mayo

Noming Thru Life

Spiralized Yellow Squash with Basil and Mint
Spiralized Yellow Squash with Basil and Mint

Inspiralized

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Spaghetti Squash
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Spaghetti Squash

Peas and Crayons

Summer Squash with Yum Yum Sauce
Summer Squash with Yum Yum Sauce

Pickled Plum

Summer Squash, Zucchini and Tomato Tart
Summer Squash, Zucchini and Tomato Tart

The Wimpy Vegetarian

Garlic Parmesan Yellow Squash
Garlic Parmesan Yellow Squash

Diethood

Summer Squash Soup
Summer Squash Soup

Naturally Ella

Spaghetti Squash Quinoa and Parmesan Fritters
Spaghetti Squash Quinoa and Parmesan Fritters

Julia's Album

Summer Squash Sauté
Summer Squash Sauté

Eat Well 101

Yellow Summer Squash Muffins
Yellow Summer Squash Muffins

Craving Some Creativity

Taco Stuffed Summer Squash Boats
Taco Stuffed Summer Squash Boats

Smile Sandwich

Skillet Zucchini and Yellow Squash
Skillet Zucchini and Yellow Squash

Mel's Kitchen Café

