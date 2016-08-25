15 Easy, Not-at-All Boring Ways to Eat Summer Squash Before It’s Gone

We’re all about savoring every day of summer and the fresh produce that comes with it (see: what to make Labor Day weekend), and summer squash—a.k.a. squash that’s harvested while immature, meaning it’s still super tender—is one of the season’s finer veggies.

As an excellent source of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, folate, zinc, and tons of other nutrients, it also tastes delicious and is really easy to cook with.

Ahead, you’ll find 15 awesome ideas for how to cook with summer squash, from super-simple veggie bowls to spiralized noodles, sandwiches, tarts, and more. Pick one and hit your local produce aisle to grab some summer squash before the season ends.