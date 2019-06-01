StyleCaster
Summer Sneakers Are Here, and They're All Kinds of Cute

by Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
Summer Sneakers Are Here, and They’re All Kinds of Cute
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

My day-to-day shoe situation is comprised of four pairs of footwear: two pairs of fall/winter booties, one pair of spring/summer sneakers and one pair of strappy sandals. (I have an equally pared-down heels rotation for special occasions, but those qualify as occasion pieces not day-to-day favorites.) This should tell you a couple things. One, that I’m a rare breed of fashion editor—one who has never had a shoe-shopping habit and will probably never develop one. Two, giving any of these pairs a spot in my incredibly limited rotation is my equivalent of high praise; fall/winter booties, spring/summer sneakers and strappy sandals are veritable must-haves—and must-haves you can rely on to get you through entire seasons, at that.

Since fall and winter is long gone and I’ve already dedicated a full shopping guide to the joys of summer sandal shopping, it’s time for summer sneakers to get their moment in the literal and metaphorical sun. Because some days, you crave the comfort only a shoe with (even modest) support can provide. Some days, you don’t feel like exposing your toes to the dirt and grime that pervades the outside world. Some days, you know a lot of walking is on the agenda, and as much as you love your go-to strappy sandals, you’re painfully aware that they induce blisters after hours of wear. And some days (well, nights), you know you’re planning to hit up a bar where getting your toes stepped on is a harsh reality that’s very much on the menu.

On these occasions—and frankly, on so many others—a pair of summer sneakers is your only shoe solace. And when the summer sneaker selection is as absolutely adorable as it is this summer, you hardly need the practical argument I carefully laid out above. A quick glance at the summer sneakers on offer is sure to convince you to stock up on them en masse—or, if you’re anything like me, find the sole mate (pun very much intended) you’ll be wearing every other day this season.

1. Austin Sprinter Sneaker, $105 at Free People

Summer animal prints are absolutely a thing.

2. Superga Striped Platform Sneakers, $79 at Anthropologie

A not-so-average take on summer’s go-to nautical pinstripe.

3. Vans Sk8 Colorblock Sneakers, $65 at ASOS

There are so many colorblock sneakers on offer, and honestly, I’m into every single pair.

4. Ribbon Laced Low-Top Sneakers, $29.90 at Forever 21

Tired of regular ol’ shoe laces? Try a silky ribbon, instead.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor Hi-Platform Floral Print Sneakers, $78 at ASOS

Bring spring florals well into summer with these punchy platform sneaks.

6. Dominic Chunky Sneakers, $56 at ASOS

Cute enough to wear to brunch after you hit the gym.

7. Karhu Green Colorblocked Sneakers, $98 at Anthropologie

A not-so-basic summer color combo.

8. Jaxon Platform Sneaker, $160 at Free People

Because chunky white sneakers are always a good idea.

9. Disqualify Sneakers, $48 at ASOS

Upgrade your workout wardrobe. Or your athleisure wardrobe. Or your everything wardrobe, really.

10. Sunday Strolls Sneaker, $89 at Free People

Last year’s camo trend is still tricking into this year’s zeitgeist.

11. Veja Pink Low-Top Sneakers, $130 at Anthropologie

Velcro sneakers are back, baby.

12. Public Desire Dash Neon Color Drenched Sneakers, $49 at ASOS

A classic sneaker silhouette, rendered in summer’s punchiest palette.

13. Golden Goose Slide Sneaker, $530 at Revolve

Kitschy in all the right ways.

14. Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $85 at Urban Outfitters

If I were buying a new pair of sneakers this summer, these would be my pick. Versatile enough to wear anywhere, with anything—and they’re comfy, too.

15. I’m Neon It Chunky Sneakers, $24 at Nasty Gal

A subtler approach to chunky neon footwear.

16. Nike M2K Tekno Sneaker, $100 at Urban Outfitters

For the fan of color who doesn’t want to abandon the white sneaker thing entirely.

17. Colorful Trainers, $22.40 at Topshop

Nothing wrong with a pop of color—or two.

18. San Pietro Sneaker, $328 at Free People

Half moccasin, half sneaker—all statement-making.

19. Converse Chuck 70 Psy-Kicks Low-Top Sneaker, $80 at Urban Outfitters

Sneakers that come with two sets of shoelaces you can change out based on your #mood.

20. Diadora Whizz Run Sneaker, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Subdued maximalism is officially a thing.

21. Jewel’s That Girl Embellished Sneakers, $24 at Nasty Gal

I mean, when life hands you an opportunity to wear embellished anything, you take it—right?

22. Vocalist Embroidered Sneakers, $45 at ASOS

A subtle nod to this year’s Met Gala theme.

23. Nike Classic Cortez Sneaker, $90 at Revolve

The swoosh is iridescent—need I really say more?

24. Casablanca Chunky Trainers, $39.20 at Topshop

Basically three pairs of statement sneakers in one.

25. Superga Canvas Hi-Top Sneakers, $69 at Anthropologie

Sure to play as well with your favorite sundress as they will with your lowest-key tee-and-jeans combo.

26. Golden Goose Superstar Sneaker, $480 at Revolve

For the shoe shopper who wants to take full advantage of all of summer’s favorite trends at once.

27. Nike M2K Tekno Sneaker, $100 at Urban Outfitters

Double the swoosh—and four times the color.

28. Vans Old Skool Floral Sneakers, $77 at ASOS

Elegant, fancy and on-trend. Worried you can’t have it all? These sneakers are here to prove you wrong.

29. Champion x Susan Alexandra 93Eighteen Sneaker, $100 at Urban Outfitters

The entire Champion x Susan Alexandra collection at Urban Outfitters is lit—and these sneaks are no exception.

30. Neon Mesh Sneakers, $20 at Nasty Gal

Sneakers that can take you from a workout to a straight-up rave—now that’s versatility.

31. Keds Champion Sneakers, $50 at Anthropologie

Because you can’t go wrong with a classic pastel Ked.

32. Nike Blazer Mid Gel Sneaker, $100 at Urban Outfitters

For the ’90s friend who loves a streetwear detail.

33. Vans Era Primary Checkerboard Sneaker, $50 at Urban Outfitters

Vans that absolutely know their primary colors.

34. Nike Running Vapormax 19 Sneakers, $190 at ASOS

These are all kinds of eye-catching.

35. Deploy Lace-Up Sneakers, $60 at ASOS

A little neon, a little tie-dye—a lot of statement-making fun.

36. PS Paul Smith Dino Low-Top Sneakers, $135 at ASOS

Yes, those are dinosaurs you see on those sneakers.

37. Clare Sneaker, $130 at Free People

The walking equivalent of a mixed media art project.

38. Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneaker, $55 at Urban Outfitters

Obsessed.

39. Fila Disruptor 2 Premium Mono Sneaker, $65 at Urban Outfitters

A no-fail addition to any wardrobe.

40. Vans Sk8 Hi-Top Sneaker, $65 at Free People

Practical—and all kinds of retro-cute.

41. Keds Starlight Leather Studded Sneakers, $65 at Lulus

Why yes, those Keds are bedazzled.

42. Puma Winter Toys White Sneakers, $105 at ASOS

Sure to elevate your gym wardrobe—and your day-to-day wardrobe, too.

43. Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Rosalie Embroidered Triple Kick Sneakers, $80 at Anthropologie

Floral soles—good for the soul.

44. Kenzo Sonic Sneakers, $430 at Revolve

It’s very possible these designer sneaks are cooler than I am.

45. Superga Rainbow Platform Sneakers, $85 at Anthropologie

Rainbow accessories are having a major moment, and these sneakers make the most of it.

46. Fila Pink Disruptor II Premium Sneakers, $65 at ASOS

I’ve never met a hot pink accessory I didn’t like.

47. Why Choose One Color Iridescent Sneakers, $24 at Nasty Gal

Iridescent with a pop of rainbow. Were these designed with 2019 in mind, or?

48. Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Anchor Happy Stripe Sneakers, $70 at Anthropologie

Sure to brighten up your day the moment you slip into them.

49. Puma Nova Mesh Sneakers, $90 at ASOS

A classic sneaker, rendered in all your favorite pastels.

50. Soludos x Baobap Embroidered Porto Sneakers, $129 at Anthropologie

Because rhinestones aren’t the only embellishments on offer.

51. The Magnificant Dance Sequin Sneakers, $24 at Nasty Gal

Um. These are covered in SEQUINS. That is all.

52. Superga Multi Platform Sneakers, $85 at Lulus

A different approach to the striped, rainbow sole.

53. Colorblock Low-Top Sneakers, $34.90 at Forever 21

Sleek enough to wear to the bar. (Seriously!)

54. New Balance 997 Sport Trainer, $110 at Free People

An anything-but-average silhouette, rendered in an anything-but-average palette. Uh, yes please?

55. Vans ComfyCush Era Colorblock Sneakers, $60 at ASOS

Here for the design. Here for the color combo. Here for all of it.

56. Keds Champion Tie-Dye Sneakers, $50 at Anthropologie

A subtler take on summer’s tie-dye movement.

57. Nike Pink Air Force 1 Low Sneakers, $100 at ASOS

Because sometimes all you need in life is a pop of bubblegum pink.

58. Classic Slip-On DX Sneaker, $80 at Free People

A nautical stripe done the less expected way.

59. Highlight the Points Chunky Platform Sneakers, $28 at Nasty Gal

For the neon-appreciator who doesn’t want to go all in.

60. D.A.T.E. Laser Sneaker, $298 at Free People

Told you colorblock shoes were on offer in every possible iteration.

61. Soludos Rainbow Wave Sneaker, $139 at Revolve

A rainbow accessory with a literal rainbow on it.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

