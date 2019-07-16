21 Pairs of Sale Summer Sneakers Ready to Keep Your Feet Comfy n’ Cute

Scroll To See More Images

While most summers you’ll see me jetting around town in simple slides and the Birkenstock-esque sandals I snagged at Target for way cheaper than the real thing (Would love to own the real thing, though, y’all. One day.), sometimes open-toed shoes just don’t cut it. When you’re heading out on summer weekend adventures or on vacations where you’ll be doing a lot of walking, sale summer sneakers are typically the better option when it comes to shoes. Not only are sneakers a very comfy choice, but they also protect your feet from getting covered with sand, dirt or poison ivy (if you’re one of those people who likes to go on nature hikes). When it comes to summer excursions, you’re going to want to don a pair of super cute summer sneakers.

When I was growing up, wearing sneakers with jeans was, like, the biggest fashion error you could make. Middle school is a rough time for all parties, but wearing sneakers (or as I called them, tennis shoes) with your weekend garb (Yes, I had a uniform), was a major faux pax. Fast forward to 2019, though, and everyone is wearing sneakers with every kind of pant. I was hesitant when I went to London several months ago and knew I would need to wear sneakers with my outfits in order to do all the walking tours my family had planned. My mind was still stuck in 2006, and I thought I was going to look too touristy wearing sneakers with my skinny jeans. It’s time for all of us to get out of that mindset and accept the fact that wearing sneakers is actually ~in~ right now.

Plus, there are so many cute summer sneakers for every kind of look. Slip-on sneakers and summer styles from Keds and Vans are always a good idea for ease, comfort and style. And if you want to go a little bit bolder with your street style, there are myriad ugly dad sneakers (my personal favorite) to wear just like the influencers do. (Aren’t we all influencers in our own way?) However you want to rock these summer sneakers, you’re sure to look cute and stay comfy all season long.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.