13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

I don’t know about you, but I’m of the mind that a party isn’t really a party without dessert. It doesn’t matter whether the night ends with an artfully frosted cake, a rustic pie, a pile of cookies or just tubs of ice cream set out with bowls and spoons—what’s important is that there’s something sweet on offer after dinner.

Here’s the thing, though: Even as someone who loves to cook, I don’t really love to bake. I’m happy to eat any and every dessert being offered to me, but I don’t get any real joy from actually being the one to prepare it. And sure, I know I could just get a grocery store sheet cake, pie or cobbler and call it a day, but there’s just something so much more satisfying about serving a dessert made from scratch.

Basically, when it comes down to it, I’m lazy but still unwilling to compromise. The solution? Slow-cooker dessert.

Maybe you’re thinking, That’s crazy! Slow cookers are for braised pork and chili, not blueberry pie! To which I’d reply, “I see where you’re coming from, but you’re totally wrong.” (Sorry!) See, the same slow cooker that can turn tough cuts of meat into dreamy stews can also be used to make great cakes, pies, cobblers and more. The slow, consistent heat is ideal for drawing flavor and sweetness out of in-season fruit and for baking cakes with a—cue Mary Berry Voice—“perfectly tender crumb.”

If you’re looking for summery, party-ready sweet treats that are super low-maintenance, these 13 slow-cooker desserts fit the bill.